Arne Slot has ambitions of staying at Liverpool for the long haul, even though there is less patience in the modern game, emulating the success and longevity of Jurgen Klopp.

The 46-year-old has enjoyed a dream first season in charge of the Reds, guiding them to an emphatic Premier League title win to start conversations around his contract, which runs until 2027.

Speaking to the Merseyside press, including the Liverpool Echo, Slot explained that he can see himself emulating Klopp and staying at Liverpool for a long period.

“That’s hard to say [but] I could see it, yes,” Slot said.

“But I think in general the football world has changed. There are not many managers that stay at a club for nine years because nine out of 10 times the board or someone at the club isn’t happy at a certain moment anymore.

“That has changed a lot over the course of the last few years, in England especially.

“This club has a history of having managers for a long time and we also saw that with Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United.

“But I think in general, in football and in life, there is not so much patience. Maybe England is an exception. So I could see myself working here for a long time because it’s a great club to work for and I’m really happy over here.

“That is probably true (that winning the league helps). It is definitely true that I am working at a club where managers work for a long time.”

He then added: “It is a different time, but if there is ever a club where you can work for multiple years, it will probably be Liverpool.

“I could see [myself staying a long time like Guardiola and Klopp], but it is kind of arrogant to say it if you have only been here a year that you will be here for nine years.

“I don’t think it will be enough if after five years I say: ‘Do remember that in my first year I won the league title.'”

Liverpool’s next great leader

The manner in which Slot has seamlessly replaced Klopp is admirable, having taken it all in his stride, and while he was a measured, low-key character to begin with, his personality has increasingly shone through.

On this season’s evidence, Liverpool couldn’t have a better boss to guide them into the future, and this is hopefully just the start of what is to come during his Anfield tenure.

Next season has the potential to be trickier for Slot, in terms of expectation levels, but there is no reason why he won’t tackle it head-on and win more trophies with the Reds.

He has proven to be the perfect Klopp successor – it’s easy to forget that Ruben Amorim was linked at one point! – and Liverpool are surely initiating talks over a new long-term deal.