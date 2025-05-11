Arne Slot‘s latest message to Liverpool supporters has highlighted the Reds’ professionalism and determination to keep winning.

Across 49 years at Liverpool in various roles, from player to caretaker manager, Ronnie Moran won 24 major trophies.

The coach famously set the tone by bringing winners’ medals into the changing room with little congratulations, instead offering a reminder of the start date for pre-season.

While Slot’s side will certainly have their time for celebration, the coach has presented a similar trait in his pre-Arsenal programme notes.

After thanking fans for their “unique” support, he added: “But – and I hate to be the person who comes with a ‘but’ in a situation like this – as well as enjoying everything about our achievement, we now have to start climbing the mountain all over again.

“I was pleased with many elements of our performance against Chelsea, particularly the way we responded to being behind, but the fact is we lost and, as a wise man once said to me, no good can ever come of losing football games.

“That defeat gives today’s game an extra importance because ever since we were crowned champions our aim has been to end this season as strongly as we possibly can.”

Slot made six changes to his team against Chelsea for the 3-1 defeat, a result that mattered little to the travelling away fans but will still have provided a source of disappointment for the athletes on the pitch.

“This is Liverpool Football Club and our aim should always be to go one better and today’s game gives us an opportunity to do this,” the head coach continued.

“For that to happen we need absolute focus and total motivation. We also need the full Anfield experience because at its best the atmosphere in this stadium will always push our players on.

“None of this is to say we should not enjoy what we have done this season. It is just that the best way of enjoying it is by being the team, the club and the supporters that have won the Premier League.”

Arne Slot thanks Liverpool fans for their support

Slot also took the opportunity to thank fans for their support against Tottenham and Chelsea, labelling it as “unique” in his football journey.

“Thank you for the unbelievable scenes that followed our last home game and thank you to those who took the party to Stamford Bridge last week,” the Dutchman said.

“The support, colour, passion, noise and joy that our supporters have created over the last two weekends is something that is very special and in my experience of football so far it is also unique.

“In these moments we are reminded why we work as hard as we do and why this club means as much as it does to so many people.

“This makes winning together such an incredible experience and it is one that all of us would like to recreate in the future.”

And that is what is so exciting – the scenes of celebration should only drive the players on to achieve more next season.

The special bond between fans and players should also act as an attraction for potential signings, Slot thinks.

For now, though, Liverpool play Arsenal as the title party heads into its third week.