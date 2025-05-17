Arne Slot has insisted that Federico Chiesa does have a future at Liverpool, provided he proves his fitness this summer.

The Italian was a left-field signing for the Reds last year, arriving as a relatively cheap £12.5 million addition from Juventus and seen as an opportunistic signing.

The enthusiastic and charismatic Chiesa has endured a tough first season though, with injury and fitness issues limiting him to just 41 minutes of Premier League action.

Recent reports have linked the 27-year-old with a move to Napoli, but Slot told reporters that he can have a future at Anfield, should he prove himself in pre-season.

• READ: Federico Chiesa “very advanced” in transfer talks with Serie A leaders

“Does he have a future here? Yes, definitely he has, yes,” Slot said to reporters on Friday.

“Definitely. I think everyone playing for us over here has a future over here.

“Next season, if he comes back completely fit, which he has hardly been for the first half-season but then afterwards he became fitter and fitter. The next steps should have been playing time, which I couldn’t give him.

“But I can give him playing time in pre-season, so he can build himself up and then go even further.

“That was also one of the things, if you do so well – and it was the same with (Ibrahima) Konate and Virgil (Van Dijk) – some people say maybe you should rest one or two once in a while.

“I know for sure the chance of winning when I play them both is particularly high. So why would I take the risk of rotating?

“But yeah, pre-season gives (Chiesa and other fringe players) the chance to show themselves again.”

Quite whether you believe those claims is certainly open to debate.

Should Liverpool keep hold of Chiesa?

Slot’s comments certainly shouldn’t be taken as gospel, considering he hasn’t exactly shown much faith in Chiesa this season.

There have been opportunities to use him more, but instead he has often been left on the bench or not even been in the squad, as was the case against Arsenal last weekend.

Chiesa will have to deliver a very convincing pre-season, in terms of both performance and fitness, if he is even at the club then.

On this season’s evidence, the winger isn’t worth persevering with and his signing was a risk that has ultimately backfired so far.

Chiesa excelled at Juventus, though, registering 55 goal contributions in 131 appearances, and he has to reach those heights if he is to have a future at Liverpool.

If an offer arrives for him, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Liverpool willing to sell him.