Despite boos from parts of the Anfield crowd, Arne Slot has insisted Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s presence has not become a distraction to Liverpool’s Premier League title success.

When Alexander-Arnold came on in the 67th minute against Arsenal, Liverpool were leading Arsenal 2-1; the Reds were ahead but not comfortable in their lead.

The right-back’s introduction wasn’t the main reason for Liverpool dropping points – that was down to a disappointing period after the break – but Alexander-Arnold did play Mikel Merino onside for the equaliser.

Players could be seen gesturing to the Kop not to boo and the situation became a sideshow, as some made their frustrations known causing other supporters to argue and kick off in the stands.

Despite this, Slot doesn’t believe Alexander-Arnold’s presence will be a distraction from title celebrations in the coming weeks.

“I don’t think there is any possibility whatever can happen that can ‘take the edge’ off us winning this 20th league title,” the head coach said.

“I was here two weeks ago and there is nothing – maybe there can happen a few things – but those things would be much worse than what we are talking about – that could take the edge off us winning the league title, but then we’d have to think of things I don’t want to think about.”

Were the boos a distraction against Arsenal?

Slot was also posed the question of whether the boos for Alexander-Arnold impacted the Reds’ performance against Arsenal.

“I’m glad you asked this question because that was the positive thing about it,” Slot said.

“I think the moment he entered the pitch, three or four minutes later – also after we have made the substitution to bring an extra attacker in, even though we were not in the best part of our game but we did bring Diogo Jota in to play up front together with Darwin Nunez – and from that moment on we took the game because immediately it was a yellow card and as a result the red card [for Merino].

“So, I didn’t feel any distraction. That was something I have to give him credit for but also the team. I think the last 15 to 20 minutes were the best 15 to 20 minutes of the second half – but that wasn’t that difficult after the first 20.”

Supporters will now be hoping Alexander-Arnold won’t feature again in order not to take away from the joy of winning the title.

Slot is still considering playing the 26-year-old, however.

The Dutchman said: “The thing I consider is I want to win a game of football and if we think we can win this one with Trent, I owe it to his teammates and to the fans, because they hired me to win as many games of football as possible.

“If I think there is a better chance of winning it with Trent, I will. If I think – which I don’t – that it is a distraction or whatever can happen for us not to play a good game of football, then I might, might, might make another decision.

“But I think Trent showed today why I brought him in because he was very close with a few fantastic crosses for us to win the game.”

Whether or not Alexander-Arnold does feature in Liverpool’s last two games, supporters should not allow the sideshow to interrupt celebrations at Anfield or on the streets of Merseyside for the parade.

Liverpool is bigger than one player. If he didn’t already, he knows what fans think and we should leave it at that.