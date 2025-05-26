Arne Slot regards his experience as part of Liverpool’s Premier League trophy parade as “by far the No. 1” achievement of his career in football so far.

Slot joined his squad, staff and officials for an incredible parade through Liverpool on Monday as over a million supporters lined the streets to celebrate.

It was a fitting occasion after the Reds sealed the title with four games to spare in their first season under a new head coach.

Speaking to LFCTV while on the bus, Slot was asked where the day ranked among the many he has experienced throughout his footballing career.

“I don’t think that’s so difficult. It’s by far the No. 1,” he replied.

“This is beyond what you can expect, what you can dream of maybe. It’s unbelievable.”

Though he will have been told what to expect beforehand, Slot reflected: “You can’t imagine what you see over here.

“Of course, I won a few things before, so, so beautiful, but this, you can’t compare it with anything.”

The parade began in front of thousands at Allerton Maze and the crowds grew and grew until the remarkable scenes at the Strand, where those partying numbered in their hundreds of thousands.

“It’s beyond my dreams,” Slot admitted.

“Young, old, every age is here. Look them in the eyes and it says it all, that’s exactly how it feels.”

Slot will hope for many more days like these in his time as Liverpool’s head coach, with a big summer ahead for the club as they line up three new signings and more to follow.

Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz are all expected to join in the near future, with the transfer window set to open for a brief period on June 1.

Any targets yet to be convinced to join the Premier League champions will no doubt be swayed by what Slot and his players witnessed on Monday.

As the Dutchman says, it is “beyond what you can dream of.”