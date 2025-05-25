Victory for Liverpool over Crystal Palace this weekend will see Arne Slot break an incredible record that has lasted for 131 years.

The Reds finish their title-winning Premier League season with the visit of the Eagles on Sunday, prior to lifting the trophy after the game.

It has been a campaign to treasure for Liverpool, not least Slot, who has enjoyed a stunning first year as head coach.

And a win against Palace will see the Dutchman achieve the highest win percentage of any Liverpool manager or head coach in a first full season since 1894.

Slot currently has a win percentage of 69.09 having won 38 of his first 55 games in charge.

Record-breaking end to the season for Salah?

Two goals from Mohamed Salah will see him move into joint-fourth place in the Premier League’s all-time scoring charts alongside Andy Cole (187).

The 32-year-old is also two assists away from equalling the Premier League record for most in a season.

He has 18, with only Thierry Henry (2002/03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20), both with 20, having more in a single campaign.

A goal or assist for Salah will see him equal the Premier League record of most goal involvements in a season, emulating the 47 for Cole in 1993/94 and Alan Shearer in 1994/95.

He is on course to start every league game in a campaign for the Reds for the first time, and could also become the only Liverpool player to start 50 games this season in all competitions.

Jota out to match Mane feat

Diogo Jota could become the first Liverpool player since Sadio Mane in 2017/18 to score the club’s first and last goals in a season.

The Senegalese netted at Watford on the opening weekend and in the 2018 Champions League final.

Jota needs three goals to register 50 for Liverpool in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen if he will start.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate celebrates his 26th birthday on Sunday – not a bad day to lift the title, is it?

Another final-day victory for Liverpool?

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last nine final-day games in a league campaign since the 6-1 defeat at Stoke in 2015, winning seven times and drawing twice.

On the final day of last season, the Reds defeated Wolves 2-0 at Anfield in Jurgen Klopp’s last game in charge, with Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah scoring in the first half.

The Reds have won each of their last nine matches played at Anfield on the final day since being held 2-2 by Charlton in 2007.

Since famously losing 2-0 at home to Arsenal in 1989, Liverpool have won 15 and drawn two of the 17 matches at Anfield in their final game.

That was also the last time they failed to score in that sequence.

Palace enjoy a win at Anfield

Palace have won four of their last 10 league visits to Anfield, as they look to record a second successive victory at the ground, having won three in a row in April 2017.

Away to Liverpool in the Premier League era, the Eagles have earned 14 points, compared to only nine at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, Palace are seeking a second successive clean sheet at Anfield for the first time in their history.

That said, they have only won one of the last 15 league encounters, losing 12 of the others.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 33, Gakpo 18, Diaz 17, Jota 9, Nunez 7, Szoboszlai 8, Mac Allister 7, Van Dijk 5, Alexander-Arnold 4, Elliott 5, Jones 3, Chiesa 2, Konate 2, Danns 1, own goals 1

Crystal Palace: Mateta 17, Eze 14, Sarr 11, Nketiah 7, Munoz 6, Chalobah 3, Guehi 3, Devenny 2, Kamada 2, Chilwell 1, Esse 1, Franca 1, Lacroix 1, Richards 1, own goals 3.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).