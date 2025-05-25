Jurgen Klopp was behind the scenes at Anfield as Liverpool began their title celebrations, which allowed the former manager time to speak with Arne Slot.

Klopp has returned to Merseyside for the first time in a year this weekend and has been heavily involved with the club in the days since arriving back.

After a high-profile appearance at the LFC Foundation gala on Friday night the German headed to the AXA Training Centre for his former side’s final session of the season on Saturday.

Having met with Slot at the training ground he then took a place in front of the directors’ box to watch Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and the party that followed.

Following the trophy presentation on the pitch, Klopp headed down into the inner workings of Anfield where Slot and his players gathered to continue celebrating.

That prompted another meeting with his successor, which Klopp duly shared with his 4.6 million Instagram followers.

“Congratulations Champions!! What a team, what a club, what a season! YNWA,” he wrote.

Accompanying his words were a series of photos with Slot, Virgil van Dijk and his view from the stands, with Klopp clearly overwhelmed with pride at the club’s ongoing success.

Asked about their meeting at the AXA in his post-match press conference – before bumping into him again in the corridor at Anfield – Slot spoke of his desire to speak further.

“That went well! I don’t think we’ve met before, but we spoke to each other already a few times,” he said of Klopp.

“Yesterday time was limited, because these last days at the club everybody wants to speak to you and a lot of things have to be done, but I did have some time for that.

“We might meet each other in the upcoming days once again, and maybe even if I can leave this room now I can have some time to speak to him again!”

Klopp is set to stay in town for at least one more day, pledging to take in Liverpool’s victory parade on Monday as a supporter.

