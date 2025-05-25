➔ SUPPORT US
Premier League trophy
Arne Slot meets Jurgen Klopp! Former Liverpool boss joins champions’ party

Jurgen Klopp was behind the scenes at Anfield as Liverpool began their title celebrations, which allowed the former manager time to speak with Arne Slot.

Klopp has returned to Merseyside for the first time in a year this weekend and has been heavily involved with the club in the days since arriving back.

After a high-profile appearance at the LFC Foundation gala on Friday night the German headed to the AXA Training Centre for his former side’s final session of the season on Saturday.

Having met with Slot at the training ground he then took a place in front of the directors’ box to watch Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and the party that followed.

Following the trophy presentation on the pitch, Klopp headed down into the inner workings of Anfield where Slot and his players gathered to continue celebrating.

That prompted another meeting with his successor, which Klopp duly shared with his 4.6 million Instagram followers.

“Congratulations Champions!! What a team, what a club, what a season! YNWA,” he wrote.

Accompanying his words were a series of photos with Slot, Virgil van Dijk and his view from the stands, with Klopp clearly overwhelmed with pride at the club’s ongoing success.

Asked about their meeting at the AXA in his post-match press conference – before bumping into him again in the corridor at Anfield – Slot spoke of his desire to speak further.

“That went well! I don’t think we’ve met before, but we spoke to each other already a few times,” he said of Klopp.

“Yesterday time was limited, because these last days at the club everybody wants to speak to you and a lot of things have to be done, but I did have some time for that.

“We might meet each other in the upcoming days once again, and maybe even if I can leave this room now I can have some time to speak to him again!”

Klopp is set to stay in town for at least one more day, pledging to take in Liverpool’s victory parade on Monday as a supporter.

20 of our favourite photos from Liverpool’s title party

The moment No. 20 was lifted…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk is presented with the trophy by former Liverpool captain Alan Hansen, as the Reds celebrate being crowned Champions for the 20th time, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool won a second Premier League title in 35 years (Peter Byrne/PA)

3BDPGMJ Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and team-mates celebrate with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 25, 2025.

3BDPT90 Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk, right, Mohamed Salah, center left, and teammates celebrate with the winner's trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 25: (THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has the crown from the Premier League trophy placed on his head, as players celebrate as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot kisses his medal, as the Reds celebrate being crowned Champions for the 20th time, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

The trophy was quickly on the move…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk with former captain Alan Hansen as they celebrate with the trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah poses for photographs with his golden boots and the Premier League trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

3BDPN6E Liverpool manager Arne Slot celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 25, 2025.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz kisses the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah lifts the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch with the trophy, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 25: (THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) players of Liverpool pose for a photograph with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season, following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

 

Ali then charge of the celebrations!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker climbs onto the crossbar of the goal, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Joe Gomez with supporters, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas bites his medal and poses with a flag of Greece, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz and his family, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker climbs onto the crossbar of the goal, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

‘Campione, campione, campione Liverpool!’

