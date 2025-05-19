Arne Slot has stated he only wants signings that will make Liverpool stronger, with one journalist adding that the Reds intend to “shop at the top table” in the transfer market.

Ahead of the summer window, Slot has made a statement of intent when talking about the Reds’ transfer business.

“If I look at the way we think about next season and our squad, these are things that are on my mind,” the head coach told media including the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe on Friday.

“I think we can find one or two extra weapons that this team doesn’t have. Maybe, maybe by using the transfer market. That is what we are trying to achieve. That will only make us stronger.

“That is what we need because we saw [Man] City spending £200 million in the [January] transfer window. All of them will.”

Bascombe added to Slot’s comments, saying that Liverpool “have a desire to shop at the top table.”

So far, that statement appears to be ringing true, though any moves will only be signed off if the fee represents value for money on the player.

While that often comes in the form of signings like Jeremie Frimpong, who Liverpool are set to bring in for £30 million, it doesn’t rule out a big money move.

For example, though Virgil van Dijk cost Liverpool £75 million, but he has been worth every penny for what he has brought to the club.

Where does Florian Wirtz fit into Liverpool’s summer plans?

Currently, Florian Wirtz is the name on the lips of fans when it comes to potential flagship transfers.

The highly-rated German international could leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer and is expected to join Bayern Munich.

However, if he were to look elsewhere, Liverpool “would pitch for the player,” wrote the Times‘ Paul Joyce.

Liverpool officials met with Wirtz and his family in Blackpool, but the 22-year-old attacking midfielder could cost upwards of £100 million.

For the Reds to pull the trigger on such a deal, they would have to be confident in the player’s ability to hugely influence the team.

That isn’t out of the question – he is a very talented forward who has been performing consistently for three years in the Bundesliga – but, for now, Wirtz looks destined for Munich.