Arne Slot insists he will “always back” his players after Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed throughout his first game since announcing his exit from Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold will not be a Liverpool player beyond this month but he was still called into action as a substitute in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

His introduction soured the mood at Anfield, after a party atmosphere helped Liverpool go 2-0 up in a dominant first half.

But speaking after the game, Slot gave no indication that this would change his plans around Alexander-Arnold in the final two fixtures of the season.

In his post-match press conference he told reporters: “If I think there’s a better chance of winning with Trent, then I will [use him].”

"Everybody can have their opinion"

"Trent showed why I brought him in!" Arne Slot gives his thoughts on the boos Trent Alexander-Arnold received on the pitch ?? pic.twitter.com/Bk6hw2CXWL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 11, 2025

“I think the good thing about living in Europe is everybody can have his opinion and that’s the same here in Liverpool,” he told Sky Sports when asked about the boos.

“So there were people who were not so happy with him, there were a lot of people that were happy with him.

“They clapped for him, a few of them booed. I think everybody’s allowed to have his own opinion. Towards the end, I think people got more and more positive.

“But for me it’s simple: I owe it to the team and to the fans, to everyone, to play a team that can win a game of football.

“And Trent showed why I brought him in, because he had two or three incredible balls and we were very close to winning it partly because of him.

“So for me it’s not that difficult – and for the fans, they can have the reaction they want.

“But I will always back my players, the ones I lead, the ones in the red shirt, I will always back them, no matter what.”

Asked whether he thought Alexander-Arnold may have been surprised by the volume of the boos from Liverpool supporters, Slot doubled down on his stance.

The head coach did, however, appear to – perhaps intentionally – miss the point as he noted chants for both Conor Bradley and Steven Gerrard immediately after he brought his No. 66 on.

“First of all they sang for Steven Gerrard, which is a nice thing to do I think. They sang for Conor Bradley, which is also a nice thing to do, because he deserves it. Conor played a very good game,” Slot said.

“I think it was just before Trent took the free-kick, I heard more people clapping for him or hoping that he would score than people booing him.

“So everybody has the right to their own opinion, but it would not be fair to all the Liverpool fans if we only focus on the few that booed.

“If they want to it’s fine by me, but there were a lot of people that were positive about him as well.

“Like I said, I play the ones that can win the game. I owe it to the team, I owe it to everyone to pick the ones that can win the games for us. That’s what I did.”

Liverpool travel to Brighton in their final away fixture next Monday night, before Crystal Palace head to Anfield for the campaign closer – which will see Slot and his players lift the Premier League trophy.

Bradley is still expected to start both of those games and it will certainly be interesting to hear how Alexander-Arnold will be received at Anfield, particularly when the medals are handed out.