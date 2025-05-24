Arne Slot has brilliantly responded to Barcelona‘s claims that they are interested in signing Luis Diaz from Liverpool this summer.

Diaz has enjoyed a strong season for the Reds, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and proving to be useful both out wide and as a centre forward.

The 28-year-old has constantly been linked with a summer switch to Barcelona, however, with sporting director Deco talking up a move recently.

“Talking about players who have contracts with other clubs is complicated out of respect,” Deco said.

“We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

Speaking in his pre-Crystal Palace press conference, Slot produced a perfect response, saying he admires some of Barcelona‘s players, too, but it doesn’t mean he will sign them.

“Every club has its own way of doing things,” Slot said.

“You are used to the fact that I don’t talk about players from other clubs that we haven’t signed.

“I understand he (Deco) is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz – because I am a big admirer of him as well. He is a great player, having a great season.

“He [Deco] admires a few players, which we all do. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a lot as well!”

Keep or sell Luis Diaz this summer?

Diaz hasn’t always been universally loved among Liverpool supporters, with some feeling he isn’t quite at the world-class level of Sadio Mane in his prime, for example.

While that may still be the case, the Colombian has shown this season that the Reds are far stronger for having him in their squad than letting him go.

Only Mohamed Salah (28) has bettered his tally of 13 goals in the Premier League for Liverpool in 2024/25, and he has shown more consistency than Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

For that reason, the Reds should not be looking to sell Diaz, unless an offer is too good for the club to refuse and Barcelona‘s financial standing could make that unlikely.

He is contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2027, so a decision will need to be made about a contract extension soon, but he remains a key man having played the seventh-most minutes this season.

Granted, a huge offer may tempt Liverpool, given Diaz’s age and the fact that Florian Wirtz is seemingly on the verge of joining, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.