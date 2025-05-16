Arne Slot is ready to shift focus back to Liverpool winning the league instead of dissecting the fallout from Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s decision to leave the club.

Alexander-Arnold’s introduction off the bench against Arsenal turned the atmosphere inside Anfield sour and triggered widespread debate over his involvement in the final two games of the season.

With a move to Real Madrid beckoning, Liverpool’s future is beyond the No. 66 and with a Premier League title to celebrate there is a clear desire not to allow him to become a sideshow.

Slot had hoped to avoid a question on the right-back in Friday’s press conference but had no such luck, and now he wants to “draw a line” under the situation – which he is firmly in control of.

“Last week, people talked about it to me,” he said. “Then, of course, we had the reaction of our fans in the stadium which was different, positive and negative.

“Then all the pundits talked about it, the whole country talked about it and I think now it’s time to draw a line under that.

“Let’s focus now on the fact that we won the league and for us to enjoy the upcoming one-and-a-half weeks with that feeling, and not talk and be distracted that much about Trent’s situation.”

The Dutchman would not be drawn on whether Alexander-Arnold will feature at Brighton, but if he truly wants the league to be the focus he will draw the line himself and not play the Scouser.

“As you know, I wasn’t here the last few days, and neither was Trent, so I haven’t spoken to him yet,” Slot said of any talks he has had with Alexander-Arnold since the Arsenal game.

“Today (Friday) is the first day we come back together…It is quite early for me to say what the team would look like and what the squad would look like for Monday.”

Slot has already made it clear that Conor Bradley is his starter for the remainder of the season but any involvement from Alexander-Arnold will detract from the success fans should be celebrating.

Anfield ought to have given Slot time to reflect and all eyes will be on the team sheet come Monday evening at the AMEX.

In other news, the Dutchman offered a “boring answer” on the club’s interest in Jeremie Frimpong, who is expected to become the first summer signing once his £30 million release clause is triggered.