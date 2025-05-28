Arne Slot was awarded two top manager prizes on Tuesday night, but declined an invite “out of solidarity” with those affected by Monday’s parade incident.

Slot was due to attend the League Managers Association’s annual awards ceremony alongside Jurgen Klopp, but the Liverpool head coach opted to decline.

This came following the horrific scenes on Water Street soon after Liverpool’s trophy parade, when a car collided with crowds of fans leaving 50 requiring hospital treatment.

In a letter sent to the LMA, who were due to award him their Manager of the Year honour along with the Premier League‘s Manager of the Season prize, Slot explained his decision not to attend.

“As you will know, a shocking incident took place in Liverpool yesterday, one that left dozens of men, women and children who had attended our parade injured,” the Dutchman wrote.

Arne Slot wins LMA Manager of the Year award & recipient of the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy. Slot sent email read out by Richard Bevan LMA understandably explaining he was unable to attend awards out of solidarity with the people of Liverpool following yesterday’s horrific incident. pic.twitter.com/SzjV7kKmaa — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 27, 2025

“And as a result I have had to withdraw from the event out of solidarity with all affected.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly but it is one that I feel is absolutely right given the seriousness of the situation. I hope that I have your understanding in this regard.”

Slot said he was “humbled” by the awards received and expressed his desire to attend future events, along with collecting with LMA Manager of the Year honour from Alex Ferguson at a later date.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the wider football community, including the LMA itself, the Premier League and many clubs who will be represented tonight, for the support we have received over the last 24 hours,” he continued.

“Football is and always should be a game built on rivalry, but it is also a great source of comradeship, especially at times like this.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the emergency services and other authorities in Liverpool who swung into action as soon as the incident happened.

“Along with the supporters and bystanders who helped one another in an hour of need, I think everyone involved in the aftermath deserves the gratitude of all of us.”

Klopp was present at the event as part of his trip back to the UK and was inducted to the LMA’s Hall of Fame 1,000 Club alongside Jose Mourinho, David Moyes, Mick McCarthy and Ian Holloway.

Speaking, Klopp reflected on the events in Liverpool on Monday, saying: “It should have been one of the greatest days in the history of the city, after a long time because we didn’t have the opportunity to do it last time.

Impressive managerial five-a-side team being inducted into the LMA Hall of Fame 1,000 Club. #LMAawards pic.twitter.com/Z2E9vlCHpu — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) May 27, 2025

“It just showed the two faces of life. The most beautiful face for a long time: the parade was incredible, the mood was incredible.

“And from one second to another everything changed and we learned again there are more serious things in the world than football.

“Thoughts and prayers go to the injured people and their families as well. I don’t know how and why it happened but we know what happened and that’s very bad.”

The 53-year-old driver of the vehicle which collided with the crowds on Water Street has now been arrested for attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs.