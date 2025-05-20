For the first time in club history, Liverpool have scored in every away game in a single Premier League season – another record for Arne Slot‘s champions.

The Reds’ trip to Brighton signalled the end of their travels for the 2024/25 season, and while it ended in defeat there was a new club record set on Monday evening.

By scoring the opening goal, Harvey Elliott ensured Liverpool had scored in each of their 19 away games in the league this season, which the club had never previously accomplished.

It all began with a 2-0 win at Ipswich in Slot’s first match and concluded at Brighton, with a total of 44 goals scored on the road for a tally of 38 points.

When it comes to Premier League history, Liverpool are only the third side to achieve the feat after Arsenal and Man United in 2001/02.

Mohamed Salah (16), Luis Diaz (6), Dominik Szoboszlai (4), Diogo Jota (3), Trent Alexander-Arnold (3), Alexis Mac Allister (3), Darwin Nunez (2), Virgil van Dijk (2), Ibrahima Konate (1), Curtis Jones (1), Cody Gakpo (1) and Elliott (1) were all on the scoresheet on the road this season.

As per Fotmob, 34 goals were from open play, three from the penalty spot and six from corner situations.

Slot’s men will conclude the campaign with the best away record with at least a margin of three points if Arsenal win their final match at Southampton on Sunday.

A tally of 38 is the club’s second-best points haul away from Anfield over the last five seasons, with Jurgen Klopp‘s 2021/22 tally of 43 taking the top spot.

The Reds’ away form was a key focus for Slot when he arrived at Liverpool and while his final away trip of the campaign did not end in victory, he has set a record to be proud of.

“It definitely means a lot to me. I didn’t know the exact numbers,” Slot said of the record before the trip to Brighton.

“One of the first games we played away, I mentioned this to the players – I showed them their away form in a team meeting in one of the away games [that] I think this is what we have to improve.

“One of the things we have to improve – not the only thing – if we want to be able to be there in the end competing for the league.”

Liverpool did not just compete for the league title, they outfought everyone else and they will receive their reward on Sunday.

