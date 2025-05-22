Luis Diaz is a reported target for Barcelona this summer, with sporting director Deco now confirming the club’s interest while reiterating one important caveat.

Diaz will enter the final two years of his contract in July, and though a crucial part of Arne Slot‘s side this season could soon see his position come under threat.

Liverpool are expected to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, while there is interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz who could be considered for the left-sided role also occupied by Cody Gakpo.

With Diaz having turned 28 in January it would be no surprise if the club were open to offers over a deal this summer.

Barcelona have now confirmed their interest in the No. 7, with sporting director Deco explaining his stance in an interview with El Mon a RAC1.

“Talking about players who have contracts with other clubs is complicated out of respect,” he said, per GOAL.

“We like Luis, we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.

“Our big priority is to strengthen what we have at home, renewals of Pedri, Gavi, Araujo, Raphinha, Kounde…”

Barcelona’s contract situation and need for a winger

As Deco referenced, with 10 players out of contract in 2026, including Lamine Yamal, and four more seeing their deals expire in 2027, including Raphinha, securing renewals will be a priority.

Those two players are Hansi Flick’s first-choice starters on either wing, but as Deco continued he outlined the need for “a player with a different profile” out wide.

“I understand that when people talk about signings, they always think about players coming from abroad, but for me, renewals are also signings,” he explained.

“Lamine is the best signing in history. Then, [we will see] if the team can be improved.

“From what we’ve seen this season, we need a player with a different profile to what we have to help the strikers. Fermin [Lopez] has played as a winger and has done well.

“The composition of the squad also depends on the market.”

Will Luis Diaz be available for transfer?

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, Liverpool are “relaxed about [Diaz’s] future” and “have not signalled any desire to sell him this summer.”

But there is a sense that Barcelona could “test the waters” as there is “serious interest” from the Nou Camp.

At the weekend Spanish outlet Relevo claimed that Diaz was the champions’ “No. 1 target” heading into the summer and they have the “financial muscle” to complete a deal worth upwards of €80 million (£67.4m).

Liverpool could begin talks over a new contract with Diaz in the near future, with the forward having already insisted he would “stay forever,” but the opportunity to sell at a profit could be tempting.

Diaz moved to Anfield from Porto in January 2022, with Liverpool paying £50 million.