Liverpool paraded the Premier League trophy through the city on Monday with hundreds of thousands of fans celebrating – and owner John W Henry on the ale!

The Reds began their champions parade at Allerton Maze around 2.30pm, with their route taking them through the city before concluding at Blundell Street.

Around one million supporters are believed to have lined the streets of Liverpool to celebrate with the Premier League champions.

Here are five viral moments as the trophy parade continued.

John W. Henry on the beers!

Wrapped up in a poncho to shield him from the rain, Liverpool owner and Fenway Sports Group figurehead Henry joined in the party with the squad.

The 75-year-old could be seen swigging from a bottle of Carlsberg as he enjoyed the atmosphere!

Szobo wants to party

As part of LFCTV’s coverage of the parade, Kostas Tsimikas interviewed Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai – and was quickly told where to go.

Kostas Tsimikas interviewing Jones and Szoboszlai on the bus… Szobo: "Leave us alone, we're going to party!" ? pic.twitter.com/xC73BHte6V — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 26, 2025

“Leave us alone, we’re going to party!” Szoboszlai told his teammate.

Selfies from the bus

While many of those in the squad had memories of the 2022 double-winning parade – and some of the incredible scenes from 2019 – for others it was a first-time experience.

Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Arne Slot himself were among those to post selfies from the top of the bus to mark the occasion.

Calvin Harris on the decks

For the second time, Calvin Harris joined the Reds on their bus to provide the soundtrack for their trophy parade.

“This year, Virg took the reins, captain and all that,” he told LFCTV. “But he was more just like ‘you’re doing the bus this year’. Alright, I’ll be there!'”

Michael Edwards doing deals?

While reports on Monday morning revealed a first official bid for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, those responsible were all on the bus.

Edwards showing the lads… “Wirtz is a ‘Here We Go’!” pic.twitter.com/bmNNlZyRbE — ? (@LFCApproved) May 26, 2025

Fans spotted Michael Edwards showing his phone screen to those around him.

Deal done?! We’re not sure anyone will be in the condition for business!