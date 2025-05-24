Ben Doak‘s future at Liverpool is in doubt and Everton have been named as surprise suitors who are considering a move for the youngster.

Doak spent the season on loan at Middlesbrough and duly impressed before a season-ending injury in January halted his progress after 10 goal involvements in 24 Championship games.

The Scot returned to Liverpool early but his future is uncertain under Arne Slot as the Dutchman seeks to invest heavily in his squad this summer.

• READ: LFC in formal talks for Wirtz with personal terms ‘agreed’

The Times‘ Paul Joyce states Everton have “discussed a move for Doak,” who has a price tag between £25 million and £30 million, a significant markup on the £600,000 he was signed for.

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe adds that Doak is “among those whose situation is being watched” by Everton, but Liverpool are “not proactively looking to offload the teenager.”

In the January transfer window, the Reds rejected a £15 million bid from Crystal Palace and they will know their resolve will be tested in the summer from clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

With opportunities expected to be limited, Doak will understandably be eager to assess his options for next season and beyond but a move to Everton would certainly be quite the turn of events.

It is rare for a player to move directly between Liverpool and Everton, Abel Xavier was the last in 2002, with Nick Barmby the only other in the Premier League era.

It is certainly not common practice but one cannot fault Everton for being interested in the 19-year-old, who is tipped to be a key player for Scotland in the years to come.

Everton are preparing for a summer of rebuilding under David Moyes but Liverpool could even look to leverage their interest in Doak by putting out feelers for centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite has been linked with Liverpool on a number of occasions in recent years as he is admired among the club’s recruitment setup, and missing out on Dean Huijsen could prompt the club to look closer at the 22-year-old.

He is, however, currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and Liverpool will know all too well how key availability is at centre-back.