The car which ploughed into a crowd during Liverpool’s Premier League trophy parade should not have been on the road and the “big question” is how the incident happened, the city’s metro mayor has said.

Steve Rotheram said four people are still “very, very ill in hospital” after the vehicle struck pedestrians on Water Street in the city centre on Monday.

A 53-year-old man was arrested after the “horror” incident and four children were among around 50 who were injured – including one child who was seriously hurt.

Merseyside Police said the suspect was the driver of the car, white, British and from the Liverpool area, and added that it was not being treated as terrorism.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Tuesday, Rotheram said questions about how the car was able to enter the road were “legitimate.”

He said: “Water Street was not a route where vehicles were supposed to be using it, it was blocked off.

“At this end of it, which is the direction that it was coming in, towards The Strand, there were literally hundreds of thousands of people here, so no vehicle would have got through anyway.

“The questions, I suppose, are legitimate, but we have to give the police the time to conclude their investigations, which is what they’re doing.”

Questions are being asked as to how a car was able to drive into crowds and injure dozens of people, but no clear answers have yet emerged.

The risk of such attacks was laid bare in 2016 when a lorry ploughed into pedestrians in Nice, France, and the following year in London when vehicles were driven into crowds on Westminster Bridge and London Bridge.

Both permanent and temporary barriers and bollards are used commonly to protect the public, as seen in the massive security operation for the Queen’s funeral in 2022 which was the largest ever deployment of such measures.

Footage of the incident circulating online appeared to show people in the crowd following the Liverpool’s celebrations attempting to get close to the driver of the car, with one managing to open the driver’s car door.

Videos then appeared to show the driver close the car door before suddenly speeding up and veering into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

The clips posted on social media then showed people from the crowds attempt to chase the driver – with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday, Rotheram said he was hopeful that those seriously injured “pull through very, very quickly.”

He told the broadcaster: “The actual incident in Water Street will live with those people for all the wrong reasons and that’s where we have to really focus our minds.

“There are still four people who are very, very ill in hospital and we are hoping of course that they pull through very, very quickly.”

Former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, who attended Sunday’s final game of the season before watching the parade, wrote on Instagram: “My family and I are shocked and devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You’ll never walk alone.”

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan said in a video posted on the club’s website: “This weekend was one of celebration, emotion and joy spread across the city in our entire fan base, and it ended in unimaginable scenes of distress with this appalling incident.

“I’d like to pay tribute to our emergency services and partner agencies – Merseyside Police, North West and St John Ambulance Services, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue – who dealt with the incident, and now our hospital staff across the city who are dealing with those who are injured, including tragically four children.

“I would also like to thank our supporters who witnessed this event and helped each other where they could.

“We continue to work with the emergency services and the local authorities to support their ongoing investigation and once again we would ask if anyone has any further information about the incident, please contact Merseyside Police.”

The Prime Minister said he was in close contact with Rotheram about the incident, adding: “Scenes of joy turned to utter horror and devastation, and my thoughts and the thoughts of the whole country are with all of those that are affected, those injured, which of course includes children, their families, their friends, the whole community, Liverpool fans everywhere.”

Keir Starmer also said it was a “matter for the police” that they gave details about the man who was arrested.

Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said four people who were trapped under the car, including a child, were rescued by firefighters.

At a press conference late on Monday evening, Dave Kitchin from North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured.

He said two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.