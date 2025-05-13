Bobby Clark is expected to leave Salzburg after less than a year this summer, with the former Liverpool youngster and his family venting their frustration.

Clark made his feelings clear on his situation at Salzburg with a post on X on Thursday.

Sharing a photo of himself standing alone on the pitch at the Red Bull Training Centre, the 20-year-old captioned it with a shrug emoji.

It was a simple message of bafflement at his current role under head coach Thomas Letsch, who replaced former Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders in December.

Signed from Liverpool in a £10 million deal in August, Clark was drawn to Salzburg by the promises of regular game time under Lijnders, but since Letsch took over he has played only six times in 17 games.

Though he missed three of those games due to a thigh injury, in total the midfielder has clocked 176 minutes on the pitch for his new coach and only 21 minutes in the past two-and-a-half months.

Friday saw him left out of the squad entirely – for the fifth time in six games – as Salzburg lost 4-2 to Sturm Graz to end their slim hopes of winning the Austrian Bundesliga.

Regrets over leaving Liverpool

Clark is now widely expected to leave Salzburg in the summer transfer window having already received a number of offers in January.

Speaking to the Chronicle last month, the player’s father Lee Clark admitted he would “probably like” a return to the UK having “experienced a lot of ups and downs” in Austria.

In response to Clark’s latest post on X, his brother Jak agreed with a reply from one Liverpool supporter who told him “wish your brother was still at Anfield.”

While it is unlikely that he makes the move back to Liverpool – though the club do hold first option if he does leave Salzburg on a permanent basis – all signs point to him being unsettled and pushing for a transfer.

Along with their first refusal the Reds also negotiated a 17.5 percent sell-on clause in their deal with Salzburg, which would see them receive that percentage of any sale.

It is doubtful that Salzburg would recoup their £10 million outlay, however, with Clark having struggled to find form since swapping the Premier League for the Austrian Bundesliga.

Nevertheless he will not be short of suitors, with Swansea, Derby, Hull and Rangers all linked in January while Sheffield United, Norwich, Leeds, Coventry and Celtic were also interested last summer.