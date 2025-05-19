Liverpool failed to win for the third game in a row since winning the Premier League title, but there were good and bad lessons to take from a 3-2 loss at Brighton.

Brighton 3-2 Liverpool

Premier League (37) | AMEX

May 19, 2025

Goals: Ayari 32′, Mitoma 69′, Hinshelwood 85′; Elliott 9′, Szoboszlai 45+1′

1. Liverpool make history

It might not have been the one Mohamed Salah was aiming for, but Liverpool set a new record despite losing at Brighton.

Harvey Elliott‘s early goal meant the Reds have scored in every away league game in a single campaign for the first time in their history.

They also became just the third English team since 1931 to achieve that remarkable feat.

Making history at a club that has achieved it all isn’t easy, and so this is a record that should be a point of pride for Arne Slot and his players.

2. Szoboszlai interesting in a deeper role

Whether he meant it or not, Dominik Szoboszlai‘s goal was by no means the most interesting aspect of his performance in this one.

Rather, the fact the Hungarian was moved to a slightly deeper role was most noteworthy, not least because he looked so comfortable having spent a season as Liverpool’s No. 10.

Zero tackles won out of four is not ideal, but Szoboszlai did win five of his 10 ground duels thanks to being more involved in the midfield battle.

He also managed four passes into the final third, including a particularly eye-catching one in the buildup to the opening goal.

Will we see more of this next season? Perhaps that depends on whether a certain other player capable of playing in the 10 arrives this summer.

3. Chiesa fails to grasp his chance

Slot perhaps surprisingly suggested ahead of this game that Federico Chiesa might have a future at Liverpool, and took the even more surprising decision to actually pick him.

But it remains hard to see how the Italian has a future after his first Premier League start went as could be expected given his lack of involvement.

Chiesa managed 12 touches, five passes, one blocked shot and lost seven duels during his time on the pitch.

No matter what Slot says, surely the player won’t be happy to have a similar season next time around, and neither will Liverpool be fighting hard to keep him this summer.

4. Elliott steps up

Unlike Chiesa, there was no question that Elliott made the most of his rare opportunity, putting a poor performance against Chelsea behind him in the process.

A goal and an assist is exactly what you’d hope for from the player starting in the No. 10, as the Englishman clocked up here.

Elliott also created four chances, took three shots and completed 88 percent of his passes in the tightest area of the pitch.

Speculation over his future won’t go away, but Elliott continues to show that he would be a useful player to have around next season.

“I’ve tried as hard as I could and whatever happens, happens,” he told Sky Sports after the game.

“It’s about what’s best for my career. It’s about reflecting and seeing what I can do. I’m here at the moment and I’m focusing on the final game.”

5. Nothing to read into these results

It’s never nice losing, but when it comes as a consequence of wrapping up the Premier League title with four games to spare, then should we really complain?

Liverpool’s preparation for this game was a holiday in Dubai, while Brighton will have been straining every sinew to try and give themselves a chance of European qualification.

The Reds still managed to make a game of it in twice going ahead, and posting 18 shots and 2.11 xG, but they also didn’t possess sufficient motivation to grind out the win.

However, the key point to remember is that the poor run that is bringing this season to a close means the core players involved will start the next campaign fresh – a rarity given the nature of the schedule these days.