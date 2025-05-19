Champions Liverpool lost to Brighton in the final away game of the 2024/25 season, making it three games without a win since securing the title.

Brighton 3-2 Liverpool

Premier League (37) | AMEX Stadium

May 19, 2025

Goals

Elliott 9′ (assist: Bradley)

Ayari 32′

Szoboszlai 45+1 (assist: Elliott)

Mitoma 69′

Hinshelwood 85′

Team news

There was finally a start for Federico Chiesa, with the Italian getting an opportunity as the No.9 at last.

Virgil van Dijk lost his record of playing every Premier League game, with Jarell Quansah coming into defence. Kostas Tsimikas also started, while Harvey Elliott came into midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota were given the matchday off.

First half

The Reds took an early lead when Mo Salah, captain on the night, cushioned a lovely pass for Conor Bradley and he expertly set up Harvey Elliott for his first league goal of the season.

That goal meant Liverpool become just the third team since 1931 (and first since 2002) to score in every away game of a top flight season.

The home side, though, levelled just after the half hour with a well worked goal that ended with Yasin Ayari placing a finish past Alisson.

The Reds restored their lead in first half injury time when Dominik Szoboszlai fired his sixth league goal of the campaign from the corner of the box. It was a lovely technique but wasn’t clear if the shot was entirely intended or not!

Half time: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

Second half

What happened in the second half

It should have been 3-1 early in the second half but Salah miscued a shot from close range that was pretty much an open goal. He probably should have taken it on his right foot.

Alisson made some superb saves to keep the lead, including one from Danny Welbeck on the hour.

Verbruggen denied Salah from close range, but the Egyptian’s chances of getting the Premier League assist record were fading.

Brighton levelled soon after, substitute Mitoma stylishly firing in a rebound.

Arne Slot brought on Wataru Endo at right back for the final 13 minutes, opting not to use Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The home side then took the lead when sub Jack Hinshelwood finished within moments of coming on.

Liverpool have won just one point from nine since securing the title last month. Let’s hope for a win to cap the season at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

‘We’ll be running around Anfield with the league…’

TIA Man of the Match: Alisson

Referee: Andy Madley

Brighton: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari; Gruda, Adingra, Minteh; Welbeck

Subs: Rushworth, Igor, Dunk, Mitoma, Gomez, O’Riley, Veltman, Hinshelwood, Howell

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley (Endo 77′), Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai (Jones 63′), Elliott; Salah, Gakpo (Diaz 63′), Chiesa (Nunez 63′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson

Next match: Crystal Palace (H) – Premier League – Sunday, May 25, 4pm