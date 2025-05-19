Liverpool lost for the second time in three games as Brighton came from behind to pick up a well-deserved three points, beating a rotated, title-hungover Reds 3-2.

Brighton 3-2 Liverpool

Premier League (37) | AMEX

May 19, 2025

Goals: Elliott 9′, Ayari 32′, Szoboszlai 45+1′; Mitoma 69′, Hinshelwood 85′

Alisson – 8 (out of 10) – Man of the Match

A busy night for the Brazilian, who made nine saves – the joint-most he has made in any game for Liverpool and the most of any Premier League match.

Twice denied Danny Welbeck superbly, first from a free-kick, then with a trademark onrushing save.

Couldn’t do much for Yasin Ayari’s first-half strike or Jack Hinshelwood’s winner – did well to deny Welbeck again before Kaoro Mitoma smashed home the rebound.

Conor Bradley – 7

An action packed first half for Bradley, including a superb assist for Harvey Elliott‘s opener, showing the pace and aggression that Arne Slot so clearly values.

Almost added a second with a shot that flashed just wide before reacting slightly too late to Ayari’s run from deep for Brighton‘s first goal.

With Jeremie Frimpong’s arrival at Anfield looking a mere formality, Bradley showed again why the Dutch wing-back will not walk straight into this Liverpool side, despite his quality.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

A rare start for Konate without the commanding presence of Virgil van Dijk next to him and whilst he was not to directly to blame for any of Brighton‘s strikes, he looked unsurprisingly weaker without Liverpool’s captain.

Out of position for Brighton‘s second goal after being dragged out wide by Mitoma’s initial movement.

Failed to replace Van Dijk’s sharp, direct distribution when it was required.

Jarell Quansah – 5

Followed on his pattern of previous appearances this season by offering some crisp passing at times, but left much to be desired.

Failed to spot Hinshelwood’s run for the winner and looked lethargic throughout, but not too much should be made of that.

Slot will have to think hard about Quansah’s long-term future over the summer.

Kostas Tsimikas – 6

In what could be the Greek Scouser’s last Liverpool start, depending on summer business, Tsimikas was not heavily involved.

Did well in the first half to ensure Welbeck didn’t nod in from close range.

Wasn’t troubled too heavily by Yankuba Minteh’s pace and skill.

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

It seems like we have seen this type of Gravenberch performance on repeat in recent weeks.

Showcased exceptional footwork on multiple occasions to evade Brighton‘s energetic midfield, but looked leggy and tired on his 36th start of the Premier League season.

A well-deserved summer break is calling for the Dutch maestro.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Kick-started Liverpool’s opener with a lovely sprayed ball out wide to Mohamed Salah.

Added the second with a dipping strike that bamboozled Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton goal – yet even he looked confused and would probably admit it was intended as a cross.

Began to look tired in the second half and was hooked after an hour or so.

Harvey Elliott – 6

Heavily involved early in, getting on the ball and looking direct, before a great run from deep saw him tap in the opener after Bradley’s cross.

Faded out of the game in the second half, like most of the Liverpool team, and failed to truly show his worth to Slot.

Elliott will be wary of the increase in links to Florian Wirtz in recent days.

Mohamed Salah – 6

Lovely deft touch to set Bradley away for the opener but the possibility of adding to his goal and assist tally seemed to be weighing too heavily on his mind.

Some poor decision-making at times, particularly with a glaring miss that should have made it 3-1.

Did force Verbruggen into a smart reaction save in the second half but it wasn’t to be for Mo.

Cody Gakpo – 6

A quiet game for Gakpo with two main involvements coming minutes after the start and seconds before he was substituted.

Flashed a wicked strike wide that set the tone for Liverpool’s early attacking charge and then failed to register a shot until the 61st minute when he fired over.

As with most, he has had much better performances but can be let off!

Federico Chiesa – 5

Slot handed Chiesa his first Premier League start after stating midweek that the Italian had a future at Liverpool – but he failed to take this chance, as he has with many others.

The travelling Liverpool support serenaded him nonstop but Chiesa did not repay the vocal support.

Clearly lacked confidence, choosing to square rather than shoot when a sight on goal appeared. Lasted just over an hour.

Overall Team Performance – 6

Substitutes

Luis Diaz (on for Chiesa, 63′) – 6 – Couldn’t offer much in attack as Liverpool were overrun in the latter stages.

Darwin Nunez (on for Gakpo, 63′) – 6 – Looked lively, as always, but contributed little.

Curtis Jones (on for Szoboszlai, 63′) – 5 – Didn’t do a lot and was caught out in possession a few times.

Wataru Endo (on for Bradley, 78′) – 6 – Slotted in at right-back and did a tidy job, even managing a forray forward, which was probably too much!

Subs not used: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold

Arne Slot – 7

Boosted squad and player morale by giving Chiesa a first start, which provided the Liverpool fans with some entertainment if little else.

Rotated the midfield well when Liverpool began to lose a grip of the game, although Brighton‘s energy was never going to be matched fully.

After last week’s drama chose to leave Alexander-Arnold on the bench in what was probably a wise decision.