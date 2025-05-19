Brighton vs. Liverpool live updates – latest score, teams and more

For the final time this season, Liverpool are on the road and meet Brighton in their only Monday night kickoff of the season. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Brighton vs. Liverpool
Premier League (37) | Amex Stadium
May 19, 2025 | 8pm (BST)
Kickoff at the Amex is 8pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Chiesa
Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Diaz, Nunez
Brighton: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari; Gruda, Adingra, Minteh; Welbeck
Subs: Rushworth, Igor, Dunk, Mitoma, Gomez, O’Riley, Veltman, Hinshelwood, Howell
Liveblog
Our coverage updates automatically below:
