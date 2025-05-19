➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Premier League trophy

LFC VS. PALACE 25.05.2025

CHAMPIONS SOUVENIR PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 20, 2025: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Brighton vs. Liverpool live updates – latest score, teams and more

For the final time this season, Liverpool are on the road and meet Brighton in their only Monday night kickoff of the season. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Premier League (37) | Amex Stadium
May 19, 2025 | 8pm (BST)

Kickoff at the Amex is 8pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

• PREVIEW: Read our Brighton vs. Liverpool match preview here

• VIDEO: Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

Watch Brighton vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Chiesa

Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Diaz, Nunez

Brighton: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari; Gruda, Adingra, Minteh; Welbeck

Subs: Rushworth, Igor, Dunk, Mitoma, Gomez, O’Riley, Veltman, Hinshelwood, Howell

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025