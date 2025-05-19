Brighton vs. Liverpool live updates – latest score, teams and more

For the final time this season, Liverpool are on the road and meet Brighton in their only Monday night kickoff of the season. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Brighton vs. Liverpool

Premier League (37) | Amex Stadium

May 19, 2025 | 8pm (BST)

Kickoff at the Amex is 8pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Chiesa

Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Diaz, Nunez

Brighton: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari; Gruda, Adingra, Minteh; Welbeck

Subs: Rushworth, Igor, Dunk, Mitoma, Gomez, O’Riley, Veltman, Hinshelwood, Howell

Liveblog

