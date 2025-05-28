Caoimhin Kelleher is attracting interest from at least three clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with Liverpool naming their asking price.

Kelleher will enter the final year of his contract in July and Liverpool have already signed his replacement in Giorgi Mamardashvili.

With the Georgian arriving from Valencia in time for pre-season, the long-serving No. 2 has already outlined his amibition to play “week in, week out.”

“I think I’ve said it before as well that I feel like I’m good enough to be a No. 1,” Kelleher told Optus Sport after the final game of the season.

Kelleher said a move is “definitely something” he is looking at and both Sky Sports and the Liverpool Echo have reported an approach from Brentford.

This comes with Brentford‘s current goalkeeper Mark Flekken set to join Bayer Leverkusen, and Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas claims they are in “pole position.”

However, the Times‘ Paul Joyce insists “the contact is not yet at an advanced stage.”

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle adds that there has been “definite interest” from both West Ham and Leeds, with the Guardian‘s Andy Hunter reporting that they have also made enquiries.

Kelleher is said to be “unlikely to rush a decision” given the level of interest in his signature – which could suit Liverpool.

How much Liverpool want for Kelleher

According to various sources, Liverpool will ask for a fee in excess of £20 million for their No. 62, who made 20 appearances in all competitions this season.

The club have used the £25 million Southampton paid for Aaron Ramsdale last year and Burnley‘s £30 million valuation of James Trafford as yardsticks when setting their price tag.

It could be argued that this is in fact cheap for a player of Kelleher’s proven quality and potential, but his dwindling contract has to be considered.

Liverpool will likely look upon the Irishman’s situation charitably given Mamardashvili is already in place and Kelleher is clearly deserving of a role as first choice.

Alisson remains an immovable No. 1 under Arne Slot and it would seemingly only be the Brazilian’s injury issues that keep him out at this stage.

With deals being lined up for Bayer Leverkusen duo Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz along with Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez, it promises to be a very busy summer for Liverpool.

That will include outgoings, with Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Tyler Morton, Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo all potentially on the move.

Third-choice goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros is expected to join a club in either Ligue 1 or the Bundesliga on loan, after signing a new contract.