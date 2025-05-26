Caoimhin Kelleher admits he is “definitely” thinking about leaving Liverpool this summer, as he goes in search of being a No. 1 elsewhere.

The Irishman has done his bit for the cause in the Reds’ Premier League title win, proving to be a superb deputy to Alisson in the autumn.

Kelleher started 10 of Liverpool’s 38 league games in 2024/25, standing up when his side were without the world’s best goalkeeper.

But with Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving from Valencia this summer, his future is in doubt and he, again, reiterated his desire to be a No. 1 when speaking to Optus Sport on Sunday.

“I think I’ve said it before as well that I feel like I’m good enough to be a number one,” Kelleher said.

“I feel like I’m good enough to play week in, week out – and that’s what I’m looking to do.

“This season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games, but it’s definitely something I’m looking at.”

The right time for Kelleher to leave Liverpool

It is not the first time the Irishman has expressed his desire to find regular first-team football and this summer is the right moment for Kelleher to depart and enjoy a new challenge in his career.

The brutal truth is that Mamardashvili is only going to push the 26-year-old further down the pecking order, being seen as Alisson‘s eventual successor.

But Kelleher has been a great servant for Liverpool, producing a starring role in the 2022 Carabao Cup final, even scoring a penalty in the shootout triumph over Chelsea.

Alisson has had injury problems, meaning the Republic of Ireland man has had the pressure of filling in plenty of times – he has made 67 appearances in total.

Kelleher is comfortably good enough to be starting every week at a Premier League club, with Bournemouth and Leeds among those reported to hold interest in the Reds’ No. 62.

He is no longer a young player, and warming the substitutes’ bench is only hindering his development, so the hope is that he excels elsewhere, going on to enjoy a brilliant career.