Caoimhin Kelleher has been told he is “too good not to be playing,” with his Republic of Ireland head coach urging him to leave Liverpool this summer.

Kelleher has been regularly involved for Liverpool in the past two seasons, both times making 20 or more appearances, but that has largely come due to injury to Alisson.

With Giorgi Mamardashvili set to arrive from Valencia in the summer and Alisson due to remain as first choice, the pathway to a regular starting spot is blocked.

The expectation is that Kelleher, who will have a year left on his contract in July, will be sold at the end of the season.

And speaking to reporters last week, Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson explained his stance on a player who is “too good not to be playing.”

“I just want Caoimhin to go to a club where he will play on a regular level,” he told the the Irish Echo.

“He has been playing at the highest level, whether it’s the Champions League or the Premier League, and done really well.

“I just want him to be happy and play regularly.

“Caoimhin has spoken about it himself, but I don’t mind where he goes so long as he is playing on a regular basis because he is too good not to be playing.”

That could, of course, be a selfish perspective from Kelleher’s international coach, with it clearly beneficial to call upon a goalkeeper who has the rhythm of playing week in, week out at club level.

But there is a consensus that he is too talented to be warming the bench even at a club of Liverpool’s stature, particularly as he is set to turn 27 later this year.

His situation could be compared to that of Emi Martinez, who was part of Arsenal‘s first-team squad for eight years – playing 38 times for the Gunners along with 63 appearances over six loan spells – before joining Aston Villa in 2020.

Martinez was 28 when he left for Villa Park in a £20 million deal and has since cemented himself as No. 1 for Argentina and, though debatable, is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

That should be the level Kelleher is targeting, and with no route into Arne Slot‘s starting side at Liverpool, a transfer this summer is inevitable.