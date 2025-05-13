Federico Chiesa may have had a very peripheral role since signing in the summer but he quickly endeared himself to Liverpool fans and now has a cracking chant on the Kop.

Chiesa’s enthusiasm and obvious adoration for Liverpool was evident from the day he signed and it has seemingly not wavered despite playing only 403 minutes for the Reds this season.

He’s known to celebrate wildly on the bench and is completely invested in the team’s success, a buy-in every supporter craves from a new signing and any player in the squad.

Lost 3-1 and couldn't give a fuck ?? pic.twitter.com/gOiRoKc79y — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) May 4, 2025

The first glimpse of Chiesa’s chant was back in October but it has burst into popularity over the last couple of weeks, getting a strong five to 10-minute airing against Arsenal, particularly in the Upper Anfield Road Stand.

Sung to the tune of ‘Sway’, popularised by singer Dean Martin, the lyrics are certainly catchy!

Lyrics: Federico Chiesa chant

We can hear them crying in Turin,

Federico he’s here to win,

One chat with Arne Slot and he said Ciao,

F**k off Juve I’m a Kopite now!

Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na

Na Na Na

Na Na Na

Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na

Na Na Na

Na Na Na

It was a hit at Anfield in the stands on Sunday and on the concourses during half-time – it is a tune that you can easily get swept away by.

Chiesa may not have had the influence on the pitch he would have hoped for, but the recognition from Liverpool supporters will not go unnoticed, nor by his teammates you would expect.

Fuck off juve I’m a kopite now ? . Chiesa song in Anny road at ht was different ??? pic.twitter.com/8uwkVXKmrt — May! (@MarkcusMay) May 11, 2025

The Italian’s future is uncertain despite only signing last summer but Slot’s resistance to utilise him speaks volumes having either been left out of the squad or unused 15 times in the last 19 games.

Chiesa remains popular among supporters and there is no doubt his song will continue to be sung at Brighton and subsequently at Anfield as the title celebrations continue.

Some will question why others in the squad do not have a song when they have been at the club longer, but you cannot always force it and the organic ones always prove the best.

Prepare for this to be the latest on repeat in your head!