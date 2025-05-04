➔ SUPPORT US
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 4, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk leads his side out as Chelsea players give the newly crowned Premier League Champions a guard of honour before the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Chelsea vs. Liverpool live updates – latest score, teams and more

Liverpool are at Chelsea in their first match since being crowned Premier League champions. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Premier League (35) | Stamford Bridge
May 4, 2025 | 4.30pm (GMT)

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Simon Hooper.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

• PREVIEW: Read our Chelsea vs. Liverpool match preview here

• VIDEO: Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

Teams

Chelsea: Sanchez; Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Robertson, Bradley, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Chiesa, Nunez

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

