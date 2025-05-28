Two Liverpool players are reportedly the subject of interest from clubs this summer, with their Reds futures up in the air.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Firstly, Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas and the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle have reported that Brentford have made an approach for Caoimhin Kelleher, seeing him as a replacement for the departing Mark Flekken.

The 26-year-old feels almost certain to leave Liverpool, in order to be first-choice elsewhere, and a move to the Bees could be ideal for him.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo has also been linked with a move away. The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele reported Bayern Munich are “keeping tabs” on the Dutchman.

That said, there is “zero indication” that Liverpool would want to move Gakpo on, with the same applying to Luis Diaz, whose interest from Barcelona remains “very real.”

For Kelleher, now is the right time to leave, but the Reds losing Gakpo or Diaz wouldn’t be ideal, even if they do sign Florian Wirtz.

More on him to come…

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Seven people remain in hospital but are in a stable condition after a car drove into a crowd of fans on Water Street on Monday

Liverpool are “seriously in the race” for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, with a new No. 9 next for the Reds after Wirtz

Speaking of Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed “concrete interest” from Liverpool in him, with the German reported to have turned down three other sides

Liverpool have permitted assistant coach John Heitinga to discuss terms for the vacant Ajax head coach role, less than a year after arriving at Anfield

Liverpool great Willie Stevenson has died at the age of 85 – he was a key player for Bill Shankly during the 1960s

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan has taken a trip down memory lane and looked back at how each of Liverpool’s 20 league title wins came about, including a dominant 1978/79 triumph:

“This would be the first of six league titles as a Liverpool player for the legendary Kenny Dalglish and a campaign which Brian Clough, manager of reigning champions Nottingham Forest, would declare to Liverpool: “You are a magnificent example to us all.” “They would finish the season eight points ahead of Forest with a record points total of 68. “The two-time European champions were superior in front of goal and defending their own, with 85 to their name and just 16 against, with only four at Anfield, in 42 games.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

James Milner has revealed an issue during knee surgery at Brighton left him unsure “if he could walk normally again.” He’s nearing a comeback now, thankfully (TIA)

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is said to be closing in on a move to Arsenal, with a medical imminent. Didn’t want him anyway! (BBC Sport)

Matheus Cunha is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Man United after his £62.5 million release clause at Wolves was triggered (Sky Sports)

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has officially signed a new six-year deal with the La Liga giants. Bad news for the rest of us!

Atletico Madrid will reportedly approach Tottenham over the signing of Cristian Romero. Talk about a typical Atletico player! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2022, Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal.

The game was remembered most for the appalling treatment of Reds supporters in Paris, however, taking the shine off the occasion.

It was also Sadio Mane‘s final game for Liverpool, with the Senegalese denied by an inspired Thibaut Courtois on the night.

On another evening, the Reds could easily have won a seventh European Cup, but it wasn’t meant to be.