Cody Gakpo has joined esteemed company by scoring at Anfield against Arsenal, continuing a fruitful run of form at home to write his name in the record books.

The Dutchman made his 30th start of the season against Arsenal on Sunday, taking his appearances for the campaign to 47 with the 11th-most minutes played of anyone in Arne Slot‘s squad.

And Gakpo certainly feels at home at Anfield this season, having scored in each of his last 10 starts at the ground in all competitions dating back to the visit of Brighton in November.

As per Opta’s Michael Reid, he is only the second-ever player in history to score in 10 consecutive starts at Anfield following on from, you guessed it, Mohamed Salah.

Cody Gakpo’s run of Anfield goals

Salah achieved the feat from December 2017 to April 2018 in what was a prolific first season at Liverpool (58 combined goals and assists), which he is two goal contributions away from matching this season.

Gakpo has scored 14 of his 18 goals this season at Anfield and in his run of goals in 10 consecutive starts, seven of the 12 were the opener for Liverpool – talk about decisive contributions.

As per FotMob, four were converted with a header and the remaining with his right foot, while two came from outside the box – showing a range of finishing that keeps his opposition defender guessing.

In the Premier League, he is FotMob‘s ninth-highest rated player this season with a score of 7.11, a rating he could yet improve if he plays a pivotal role at Brighton and against Crystal Palace.

Speaking to LFCTV about the record, Gakpo said: “Only two? So it’s me and Mo? That’s amazing to get a record like that.

“So maybe if I score in the last game of the season… I have to start, so hopefully I start!

“That’s an honour obviously to get that record – especially besides Mo, who has so many records. Amazing.”

Liverpool’s final home game of the season is against Crystal Palace on the final day, a club Gakpo has yet to score against in four outings but it could see him take a record off Salah – a rarity!

* FotMob is an essential app for every fan to keep up to date with their team or follow football worldwide, endless stats and features offer all you could ever want and never knew you needed!

You can download the FotMob App here.