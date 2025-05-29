➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 25, 2025: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Ipswich Town FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Cody Gakpo to Bayern Munich transfer links are ‘true’ – but “very likely” to stay

Surprise claims of Bayern Munich’s interest in Cody Gakpo have been verified by sources on Merseyside, but the winger is “very, very unlikely” to leave Liverpool.

Gakpo finished his first season under Arne Slot as Liverpool’s second-top goalscorer, finding the back of the net 18 times in his 49 appearances.

Averaging a goal or assist every 107.8 minutes, the Dutchman benefited from the freedom of being restored to his natural position on the left wing, and cemented himself as a first-choice starter.

But heading into a summer of change for the Premier League champions, Gakpo has now been surprisingly linked with a move away.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reported earlier this week that Bayern Munich are considering Gakpo along with Brighton‘s Kauro Mitoma and AC Milan‘s Rafael Leao as they target a new left winger.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1 and became League Champions. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The journalist claimed on X that “there has already been contact” between player and club and he is “considered a potential departure candidate” by Liverpool.

Plettenberg later added that Bayern are “one of only three clubs [Gakpo] would consider leaving Liverpool for.”

The timing of these claims, on the back of Liverpool beating Bayern to a commitment from Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, is certainly questionable.

But in an update on YouTube, the Mail‘s Lewis Steele corroborated claims of Bayern’s interest in Gakpo, though he insisted it was “very, very unlikely” the 26-year-old would leave.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“The only thing to say on Gakpo is that Bayern Munich are definitely interested,” the Liverpool journalist explained.

“I saw that was reported last week in Germany, I checked it out and it is true, they are keen. They like Kauro Mitoma as well.

“I can’t see Liverpool selling Cody Gakpo this summer, no way.”

While Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa could all depart, Steele added: “The only certainty is that Salah will be at Liverpool next season – and I think Cody Gakpo is also very, very likely to also be at Liverpool.

“The other four all have major question marks over them.”

It stands to reason, therefore, that if Liverpool consider offers for four other attackers it is not feasible that Gakpo moving on would be on the agenda.

There is a chance, however, that the No. 18 and his representatives are pushing for an improved contract – having not signed new terms since the five-and-a-half-year deal agreed upon his move from PSV Eindhoven in 2022.

