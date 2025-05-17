Conor Bradley has promised to give his all to reach his vast potential at Liverpool, having signed a new deal with the Reds.

The Northern Irishman has committed his long-term future to Liverpool, penning an extension that will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2029.

It is a welcome boost for the Reds after Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed that he will leave to almost certainly join Real Madrid this summer.

With Jeremie Frimpong set to arrive at Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen, Bradley will battle the Dutchman for the right-back spot.

Speaking to LFCTV after signing his contract, Bradley said he feels he has further gears to find, including improving his end product.

“Yeah, definitely. I think more than anything I’m just growing into my body a bit more now,” Bradley said.

“I feel a lot more physically strong, I feel quicker, I feel more powerful – and I think that’s really helping me when I do play games.

Looking forward to making new memories, Conor ? pic.twitter.com/kdJd8PtrvD — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 17, 2025

“I think there’s massive improvement from this time last year, and hopefully I can keep going on that trajectory and just keep getting better.

“I just want to keep improving, keep getting better every day. I just want to try to maximise whatever my potential is and try to be the best version of myself.

“Hopefully I can do that in the years to come and just keep getting better.

“I probably want to add more assists and goals to my game – obviously I’ve had a few. But defending as well I want to get better [at].

“To be honest, probably just everywhere. I just want to keep striving to be better at everything and just keep doing as well as I can.”

Bradley also spoke about his newfound fame at Liverpool, with getting noticed more often a sign of how his profile has skyrocketed.

“It’s definitely changed, just from being able to go outside,” he added.

“Liverpool fans come up to you from all over the world. It’s mental – it just shows how big this club is and how it’s such a privilege to play for this club.

“Quite a few people know who I am back home now. It’s special, there are so many Liverpool fans back home, and they’re all just so happy and proud that I play for Liverpool.”

At just 21, Bradley has already achieved so much for Liverpool, winning the Premier League title and making 55 appearances.

It’s now a case of developing into a world-class right-back, adding to his one goal and 10 assists, and hopefully ridding himself of niggling injuries.

With Frimpong coming in, competition will remain fierce for playing time, but Bradley has the ability and drive to push the Leverkusen wing-back for a starting berth.