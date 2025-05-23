Curtis Jones is the sole Liverpool player called up for next month’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra as well as a friendly against Senegal in Nottingham.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been called up by Thomas Tuchel but, with the games taking place in June, the right-back will have already departed the club.

It means Jones is the only representative from Anfield, with Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah overlooked and Joe Gomez only just back from injury.

England will travel to Spain to take on Andorra in their third qualifier for the 2026 World Cup on June 7, before travelling back for a high-profile friendly against Senegal at Nottingham Forest‘s City Ground on June 10.

Sadio Mane is expected to be part of the Senegal squad for only their second ever meeting with England, paving the way for a Liverpool reunion.

Jordan Henderson is also in Tuchel’s squad and will no doubt join Jones and Alexander-Arnold in greeting their former teammate.

Elsewhere, Ivan Toney has been called up for the first time since 2024, with Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher and Noni Madueke among those to also return under the new head coach.

England have won their first two qualifiers for next year’s World Cup so far, with victories over Albania and Latvia setting them on course for progress to a tournament held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Jones has earned four England caps to date, scoring on his debut in a 3-0 win over Greece in November.

The Liverpool midfielder has started one and came off the bench in the other of Tuchel’s two games in charge to date.

England squad vs. Andorra and Senegal

Goalkeepers: Pickford, D.Henderson, Trafford

Defenders: Colwill, Konsa, Chalobah, Burn, Alexander-Arnold, Walker, James, Lewis-Skelly

Midfielders: Bellingham, Jones, Rice, Palmer, J.Henderson, Gibbs-White, Gallagher, Rogers

Forwards: Kane, Toney, Watkins, Saka, Gordon, Eze, Madueke