Curtis Jones acknowledged that there were times he could have “sulked” over a lack of game time, but his mentality of a team first approach will be music to everyone’s ears.

Jones made 33 appearances in the Premier League this season as an integral member of Liverpool’s midfield unit, a significant leap from his six outings in the 2019/20 title-winning campaign.

The 24-year-old has not been without competition and while he finished the year with the 12th-most minutes of any player under Arne Slot, there were times he felt he should have played more.

Although it will be of some personal disappointment, Jones’ mentality about the team and club coming first cannot be overlooked as it sums up what is needed to achieve the ultimate success.

“It’s better because I played even more games, now it feels like I’ve been a big part of the team and the squad,” Jones told the club’s website when making comparisons to the 2020 title.

“That’s what it’s all about, it’s all about the team at the end of the year that we come away with cups and the trophy – that’s what it’s all about.

“There’s been times when I could’ve moaned and sulked when I thought I should have played more games but I don’t care, it’s just all about the team.

“I’m a Scouser, I came all the way through and I’m here so I’m going to take it all in.”

“This is what it’s all about, I’m a Scouser, I came all the way through,” he continued. “I couldn’t care about what people say in terms of the times when I don’t have the best of games.

“I still always play and I’m still always part of this team. It’s all about the team, I just want to be here and I just want to help – at the end of the year, this is what it’s all about.”

There are bound to be opinions on Jones’ suitability in Liverpool’s midfield but his mentality is one that you crave at a football club, team success over individual glory.

He continued: “It’s the manager’s first year at the club and we came away with this! Of course, we had to change and adapt how we play but that’s what it’s all about.

“If you play for a club like this, if you’re told to play off the left, or to play as a No. 10 or striker you should be able to go and play.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about the wins, the wins, the wins and at the end of the year we celebrate like this.”

Is right, Curtis!