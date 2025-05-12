Darwin Nunez is said to be open to offers from Saudi Arabia, with the striker “guaranteed” to leave Liverpool – and the club could expect a “bidding war.”

Nunez has been named on the bench for both of Liverpool’s games since becoming champions despite Arne Slot making six changes for each.

It is clear the Uruguayan no longer has a future at the club, though the head coach did bring him off the bench in those clashes with Chelsea and Arsenal.

Liverpool will be ready to listen to offers for their record signing and Nunez has already been linked with moves to Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Nottingham Forest and Napoli.

A switch to the Saudi Pro League has been considered the most likely so far, however, with the Liverpool Echo reporting that Al-Hilal will make a “concerted effort” to sign him before the Club World Cup next month.

Nunez “happy to go to Saudi”

Speaking to Anfield Index on Monday, Liverpool journalist David Lynch explained that there is “so much interest” and Nunez is “guaranteed” to go this summer.

Lynch, whose work can be read on Substack, added that the 25-year-old would be “happy to go to Saudi” but such is the scale of interest there could be a “bidding war” for his services.

Clearly clubs in Saudi Arabia would bring the most financial firepower if that is the case, having already been prepared to sign Nunez in January for upwards of £60 million.

Around the time bids were rejected by Liverpool – who were insistent their No. 9 would not leave during a title tilt – the Telegraph‘s Mike McGrath reported that Al-Hilal were ready to offer wages of £558,000 a week.

The club will be eager to recoup as much of their £85 million outlay as possible when they sell Nunez this summer and are unlikely to be selective when it comes to who they strike business with.

Given his high-profile failings at Liverpool it is encouraging to hear that there remains wide-scale interest in a transfer, with the Reds in a strong position in the market.

If he does depart as expected the plan will be to replace Nunez with a top-level centre-forward, with Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak of interest along with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Links with Wolves‘ Matheus Cunha, Brighton‘s Joao Pedro and Ipswich‘s Liam Delap have been downplayed, but there is a sense their eventual signing could be one yet to be suggested.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, who is in direct competition with Mohamed Salah for this season’s European Golden Shoe award having so far scored 38 goals, could be a player worth keeping an eye on.