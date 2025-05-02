Darwin Nunez is attracting interest from two European clubs ahead of a summer transfer window which could see him and other Liverpool forwards move on.

Nunez is expected to be playing out the final weeks of his stay at Liverpool, with the Uruguayan failing to make the grade and the club seeking a new striker.

With interest in Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, among others, offers will be encouraged for the No. 9.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are “among the European clubs monitoring Nunez’s situation,” with it clear there is no shortage of interest.

Liverpool rejected overtures from Saudi Arabia in January knowing they would be unable to replace the 25-year-old late in the window and that any departures could hinder their run to the title.

That they turned down proposals in the region of £70 million suggest they will not sanction a sale in the ballpark of €40 million (£34m) to €45 million (£38m), as claimed by Spanish newspaper AS earlier in the week.

However, they may need to accept a loss on their club-record £85 million deal with Benfica from 2022, of which Liverpool have already paid the majority.

Stance on Diaz, Jota and Chiesa deals

Elsewhere in his report on Liverpool’s plans for the summer, Pearce provided an update on the club’s stance on selling the trio of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa.

It is anticipated as a summer of considerable change for the club and particularly in attack, with Diaz attracting interest from Barcelona and both he and Diogo Jota on the radar of sides in the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Chiesa has only started three games since swapping Juventus for Liverpool as the only signing of Slot’s first transfer window and has been considered likely to depart.

Pearce has claimed that Liverpool are not actively seeking to sell any of the trio, however, and “do not want to lose” Diaz or Jota.

“There’s no sign of either pushing for a move,” the journalists added, though that is not as clear when it comes to Chiesa.

As Pearce explained: “There’s little appetite internally to offload Chiesa, but offers to take him back to Italy are expected.”

Diaz and Jota are both 28 and into the final two years of their contracts and, as the situation with Ibrahima Konate heading into the summer with only a year remaining shows, a decision will need to be made on their futures.

That makes those claims that Liverpool would not sell either player questionable, with it likely that high-profile offers are considered but only if the right replacement is available.