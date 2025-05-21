A huge European club have made contact with Darwin Nunez over a summer move, while there’s another update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to a report from Spain [via Sport Witness], Atletico Madrid have contacted Nunez over a switch to the La Liga club this summer.

It isn’t specified if Atletico have spoken to the Uruguayan or his representatives, but he is claimed to be “delighted” about the idea of playing for them.

Now at the end of his third season at Liverpool, Nunez simply hasn’t kicked on, with his finishing wasteful and his all-round game erratic.

It would be a big surprise if he is still a Reds player at the beginning of next season, with an upgrade needed to lead the line.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

A Wirtz transfer decision is expected to be made “within 10 days,” as Liverpool battle Real Madrid for the Bayer Leverkusen attacker’s signature

Liverpool’s name has been engraved on the Premier League trophy for as second time. Sunday is going to be a special occasion!

Speaking of Sunday, Darren England has been confirmed as the referee for Liverpool’s visit of Crystal Palace, with Paul Howard on VAR

Reports from France claim that Liverpool are ‘confident’ about Ibrahima Konate signing a new contract, but the ‘ball is in their court’

Arne Slot has explained why he bided his time to unleash fist pumps in front of the Kop. His character has really shone through of late

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of Heysel, Liverpool have announced plans for a new memorial at Anfield in tribute to the 39 people who died

More from This Is Anfield

Writing for This Is Anfield, Joanna Durkan has backed Slot’s game management of his players ahead of next season:

“With international action to come at the conclusion of the season, taking advantage of the rarity of four dead rubbers by resting players supersedes the need to set any particular points tally. “Not only is the risk of picking up an injury at the end of season reduced, Liverpool are carefully managing the load of their players in a bid to have them start next season fresh. “As there is no international tournament this summer, there was always to be a longer period of rest compared to last year, but the Reds are ahead of the curve compared to their rivals – especially those competing in the Club World Cup. “There are too many games in the schedule, players have stressed as much, and although one could debate how Slot has rotated his side, you cannot fault him for rotating.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Pep Guardiola has threatened to quit Man City if his squad needs are not met this summer. He loves being dramatic! (TIA)

Jude Bellingham is reportedly set to miss at least the first six weeks of next season, with the England international needing shoulder surgery after the Club World Cup (BBC Sport)

West Ham and Nottingham Forest have been charged for failing to control their players during last Sunday’s meeting at the London Stadium (BBC Sport)

It’s the Europa League final this evening – is it the worst final in history? – with Tottenham taking on Man United in Bilbao (8pm BST). Come on you Spurs!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2017, Lucas Leiva played his final game for Liverpool, coming in an important 3-0 win at home to Middlesbrough that sealed Champions League football.

The midfielder made 346 appearances for the Reds in total – he was the first Brazilian to score for the club – overcoming a slow start to become a popular figure.

That Middlesbrough game was a huge result for Jurgen Klopp and his players, with Gini Wijnaldum, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana netting for Liverpool.

Without the Champions League, would they have managed to sign Mohamed Salah that summer?

Also on this day in 1977, the Reds lost 2-1 to United in the FA Cup final, but we’ll gloss over that!