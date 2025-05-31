There were great individual moments to cherish for Liverpool players throughout the 2024/25 season – we’ve chosen our best for each squad member.

The Reds are Premier League champions after an unforgettable first year under Arne Slot, with so many heroes doing their bit for the cause.

Some have done more than others, but there has always been someone to step up when Liverpool needed them to.

Here is our pick for every Reds player’s best – and worst – moment of 2024/25.

(Note: Players must have made a minimum of 10 appearances)

Alisson

Best moment: A stunning performance away to Paris Saint-Germain that included nine saves. One of the best-ever displays by a Liverpool goalkeeper.

Worst moment: A horrible mix-up with Virgil van Dijk against Southampton that allowed Will Smallbone to score at Anfield.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Best moment: The penalty save to deny Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League at home to Real Madrid.

Worst moment: The misjudgement of a cross that allowed Fabian Schar to equalise in the last minute away to Newcastle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Best moment: The winner at Leicester that took Liverpool another step closer to the title.

Worst moment: Performance against Man United. Celebration against West Ham. Arrogance of his exit. Take your pick.

Conor Bradley

Best moment: An inch-perfect tackle on Mbappe that Anfield celebrated like a goal.

Worst moment: Allowing Callum Hudson-Odoi to cut inside and score too easily in the 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

Ibrahima Konate

Best moment: A header away to Wolves – his only league goal of the season – that helped Liverpool secure a 2-1 win.

Worst moment: An awful error in his box at Fulham that nearly resulted in a goal, and a poor all-round display in defeat.

Virgil van Dijk

Best moment: The late headed winner at home to West Ham, and lifting the Premier League trophy!

Worst moment: Being at fault for Andy Robertson‘s earlier own goal against the Hammers, receiving a grilling from the left-back.



Jarell Quansah

Best moment: A strong showing at home to Wolves after replacing Ibrahima Konate at half-time.

Worst moment: Being substituted at the break at Ipswich on the opening weekend.

Joe Gomez

Best moment: An excellent performance in the 2-0 win over Man City at Anfield, with This Is Anfield describing him as “immaculate.”

Worst moment: The injury picked up at Plymouth in the FA Cup exit in February, keeping him out for the rest of the season.

Andy Robertson

Best moment: An inch-perfect assist for Cody Gakpo against Arsenal earlier this month – his only one in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Worst moment: The red card at home to Fulham, during a point when he was struggling for form.

Kostas Tsimikas

Best moment: An immediate assist off the bench away to Nottingham Forest, sending in a corner that Diogo Jota headed home.

Worst moment: A dreadful start away to AC Milan, but he did recover as the game wore on.

Ryan Gravenberch

Best moment: An outstanding performance at centre-back when Liverpool had 10 men against Fulham at Anfield.

Worst moment: The unfortunate red card against Crystal Palace.

Alexis Mac Allister

Best moment: The thunderous strike at home to Tottenham on a title-clinching afternoon.

Worst moment: Being on the receiving end of an appalling tackle by James Tarkowski that somehow didn’t lead to a red card.

Wataru Endo

Best moment: An important cameo in the 2-1 win at home to Wolves – leading to Slot calling him “special.”

Worst moment: Not getting more starts – he deserved to!

Dominik Szoboszlai

Best moment: Putting Liverpool 2-0 up at Man City, having already assisted Mohamed Salah for the opener.

Worst moment: Not shooting when clean-through away to Aston Villa, instead squaring to Darwin Nunez – more on that later…

Curtis Jones

Best moment: Sticking up for the Liverpool fans after Abdoulaye Doucoure goaded them at Goodison Park. True Scouser!

Worst moment: Penalty miss vs. PSG.

Harvey Elliott

Best moment: The late winner away to PSG.

Worst moment: His tears on the pitch after Palace, suggesting he may leave the club he grew up supporting this summer.

Mohamed Salah

Best moment: A stunning strike in the 2-1 win at home to Brighton, on a day that felt big in the title race.

Worst moment: An unfathomable miss away to the Seagulls.

Federico Chiesa

Best moment: The smile on his face as The Kop sang his song after the title lift.

Worst moment: A hugely ineffective display in the 1-0 loss at Plymouth.

Luis Diaz

Best moment: A brilliantly-taken hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen, as he shone in a central role.

Worst moment: A disappointing performance in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle, but he was far from alone!

Cody Gakpo

Best moment: A brilliant curler to equalise at home to Leicester, with the Reds struggling to break down their opponents.

Worst moment: An awful cameo against PSG at Anfield in extra-time when he didn’t look remotely fit.

Dioga Jota

Best moment: Scoring the only goal at home to Everton, finishing in typically clinical fashion.

Worst moment: The rib injury suffered against Chelsea that saw him miss months of action.



Darwin Nunez

Best moment: The crucial last-gasp double at Brentford in January.

Worst moment: An incredible miss away to Villa with the goal gaping.