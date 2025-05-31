➔ SUPPORT US
Every Liverpool FC player’s best and worst moment of 2024/25

Picture of Henry Jackson

Henry Jackson

There were great individual moments to cherish for Liverpool players throughout the 2024/25 season – we’ve chosen our best for each squad member.

The Reds are Premier League champions after an unforgettable first year under Arne Slot, with so many heroes doing their bit for the cause.

Some have done more than others, but there has always been someone to step up when Liverpool needed them to.

Here is our pick for every Reds player’s best – and worst – moment of 2024/25.

(Note: Players must have made a minimum of 10 appearances)

 

Alisson

PARIS, FRANCE - Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker makes a save during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at the Parc des Princes. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A stunning performance away to Paris Saint-Germain that included nine saves. One of the best-ever displays by a Liverpool goalkeeper.

Worst moment: A horrible mix-up with Virgil van Dijk against Southampton that allowed Will Smallbone to score at Anfield.

 

Caoimhin Kelleher

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 27, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saves a penalty from Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: The penalty save to deny Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League at home to Real Madrid.

Worst moment: The misjudgement of a cross that allowed Fabian Schar to equalise in the last minute away to Newcastle.

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 20, 2025: Liverpool's substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold takes off his shirt as he celebrates scoring the winning goal during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: The winner at Leicester that took Liverpool another step closer to the title.

Worst moment: Performance against Man United. Celebration against West Ham. Arrogance of his exit. Take your pick.

 

Conor Bradley

2YP03W0 Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside, UK. 27th Nov, 2024. Champions League Football, Liverpool versus Real Madrid; Conor Bradley of Liverpool wins the ball from Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid with a sliding tackle Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

Best moment: An inch-perfect tackle on Mbappe that Anfield celebrated like a goal.

Worst moment: Allowing Callum Hudson-Odoi to cut inside and score too easily in the 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest.

 

Ibrahima Konate

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 28, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A header away to Wolves – his only league goal of the season – that helped Liverpool secure a 2-1 win.

Worst moment: An awful error in his box at Fulham that nearly resulted in a goal, and a poor all-round display in defeat.

 

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield on April 13, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Best moment: The late headed winner at home to West Ham, and lifting the Premier League trophy!

Worst moment: Being at fault for Andy Robertson‘s earlier own goal against the Hammers, receiving a grilling from the left-back.
 

Jarell Quansah

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 11, 2025: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah applauds the supporters after FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Accrington Stanley FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A strong showing at home to Wolves after replacing Ibrahima Konate at half-time.

Worst moment: Being substituted at the break at Ipswich on the opening weekend.

 

Joe Gomez

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Joe Gomez celebrates with supporters, as the team celebrate becoming Champions for the 20th time, after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: An excellent performance in the 2-0 win over Man City at Anfield, with This Is Anfield describing him as “immaculate.”

Worst moment: The injury picked up at Plymouth in the FA Cup exit in February, keeping him out for the rest of the season.

 

Andy Robertson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 11, 2025: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: An inch-perfect assist for Cody Gakpo against Arsenal earlier this month – his only one in the Premier League in 2024/25.

Worst moment: The red card at home to Fulham, during a point when he was struggling for form.

 

Kostas Tsimikas

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 14, 2025: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during the FA Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at the City Ground. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: An immediate assist off the bench away to Nottingham Forest, sending in a corner that Diogo Jota headed home.

Worst moment: A dreadful start away to AC Milan, but he did recover as the game wore on.

 

Ryan Gravenberch

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 20, 2025: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: An outstanding performance at centre-back when Liverpool had 10 men against Fulham at Anfield.

Worst moment: The unfortunate red card against Crystal Palace.

 

Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Best moment: The thunderous strike at home to Tottenham on a title-clinching afternoon.

Worst moment: Being on the receiving end of an appalling tackle by James Tarkowski that somehow didn’t lead to a red card.

 

Wataru Endo

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's Wataru Endo during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1 and became League Champions. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: An important cameo in the 2-1 win at home to Wolves – leading to Slot calling him “special.”

Worst moment: Not getting more starts – he deserved to!

 

Dominik Szoboszlai

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 23, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: Putting Liverpool 2-0 up at Man City, having already assisted Mohamed Salah for the opener.

Worst moment: Not shooting when clean-through away to Aston Villa, instead squaring to Darwin Nunez – more on that later…

 

Curtis Jones

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 12, 2025: Liverpool's Curtis Jones`and Everton's Abdoulaye Doucouré clash afrter the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 245th Merseyside Derby and the last one at Goodison Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: Sticking up for the Liverpool fans after Abdoulaye Doucoure goaded them at Goodison Park. True Scouser!

Worst moment: Penalty miss vs. PSG.

 

Harvey Elliott

PARIS, FRANCE - Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool FC at the Parc des Princes. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: The late winner away to PSG.

Worst moment: His tears on the pitch after Palace, suggesting he may leave the club he grew up supporting this summer.

 

Mohamed Salah

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 2, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A stunning strike in the 2-1 win at home to Brighton, on a day that felt big in the title race.

Worst moment: An unfathomable miss away to the Seagulls.

 

Federico Chiesa

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 16, 2025: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa shoots to score his side's first goal despite the attention of Newcastle's Dan Burn during the Football League Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Propaganda)

Best moment: The smile on his face as The Kop sang his song after the title lift.

Worst moment: A hugely ineffective display in the 1-0 loss at Plymouth.

 

Luis Diaz

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz scores the first goal during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: A brilliantly-taken hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen, as he shone in a central role.

Worst moment: A disappointing performance in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle, but he was far from alone!

 

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring in Liverpool’s win over Leicester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Best moment: A brilliant curler to equalise at home to Leicester, with the Reds struggling to break down their opponents.

Worst moment: An awful cameo against PSG at Anfield in extra-time when he didn’t look remotely fit.

 

Dioga Jota

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota reacts during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: Scoring the only goal at home to Everton, finishing in typically clinical fashion.

Worst moment: The rib injury suffered against Chelsea that saw him miss months of action.
 

Darwin Nunez

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 18, 2025: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Best moment: The crucial last-gasp double at Brentford in January.

Worst moment: An incredible miss away to Villa with the goal gaping.

