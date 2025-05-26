Federico Chiesa has paid tribute to the Liverpool fans and teammates for their support during a “tough time” this season, during an “unbelievable” parade.

It has clearly not been the best season for Chiesa from an individual perspective, but the Italian ended his first campaign at Liverpool with a Premier League winner’s medal.

Whether he stays to add to that remains to be seen, but despite only starting four times in his 14 appearances the summer signing has become a firm favourite among supporters.

The final weeks of the season saw a new song catch on in tribute to Chiesa, to the tune of Dean Martin’s ‘Sway’, and speaking on the trophy parade bus he thanked the fans for their support.

“I have to thank the fans. I didn’t play that much this year, but to receive this love back from the fans is just amazing,” he said.

“I have to thank them. And the song actually has a good tune!”

Chiesa has unsurprisingly been linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer, but if he does depart will do so with fond memories of the title celebrations.

“Today is unbelievable,” he smiled.

“To celebrate such a trophy with the fans, staying on this bus with the lads, it’s just incredible. It’s incredible.

“We deserve it, my teammates were incredible this year, it was thanks to the coach, thanks to the staff behind but it was an amazing achievement and they truly deserve to celebrate with the fans today.”

Regardless of his lack of minutes the No. 14 has been considered a valuable part of the squad, not least due to his enthusiasm and dedication off the pitch.

As he continued, Chiesa admitted it had been a “tough time” for him this season, but still took an optimistic view.

“I’m so proud of the team, when I first came here they just tried to make me immediately part of the team,” he explained.

“They supported me during the tough time I had this year and I have to thank them all.

“I’m a teammate, I’m one of the boys, even if I didn’t play that much in training I tried to give my best.”

