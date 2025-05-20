Federico Chiesa did his chances of having a Liverpool future little good against Brighton, getting the lowest rating for the Reds.

Arne Slot‘s champions were beaten 3-2 at the Amex Stadium on Monday evening, as their undercooked post-title-winning form continues.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

It was a particularly disappointing night for Chiesa (4.5), who got the worst score after an ineffective showing.

The Italian earned his first Premier League start of the season, but failed to make a positive contribution, with his only shot a blocked effort.

Paul Gorst of the Echo felt that Chiesa was “too often muscled out of things by Brighton‘s more powerful defenders,” adding that he “will feel this chance passed him by.”

GOAL’s Peter McVitie claimed the Italian was “kept silent” in general – you have to wonder what the future holds for him now.

Kostas Tsimikas (5.1) got the second-lowest rating for Liverpool, not exactly showing Slot that he is now a better option than Andy Robertson.

Gorst said that the Greek was “unable to add much going forward,” although This Is Anfield‘s Ben Marsden did think he “wasn’t troubled too heavily by Yankuba Minteh’s pace and skill.”

Jarell Quansah (5.2) and Mohamed Salah (5.2) also had nights to forget, with the latter failing to add to his goal and assist tally for the season.

The fact that Alisson (7.2), who made his joint-most saves in a match for the Reds (9), shared the top rating with Dominik Szoboszlai (7.2) summed up how much Liverpool’s outfield players struggled.