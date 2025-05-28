Florian Wirtz’s club have confirmed “concrete interest” from Liverpool, with the attacking midfielder reported to have turned down three other sides to join.

Though reports have understandably taken a backseat in recent days, Wirtz is still believed to be closing on a move to Anfield this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has now confirmed “concrete interest” from Liverpool, though he stopped short of revealing a deal was close.

“It’s currently an open subject with Florian,” Rolfes told reporters during a press conference to unveil head coach Erik ten Hag.

“There is concrete interest from Liverpool, but there’s no more to say right now. Florian is our player.”

Speaking alongside Rolfes, Ten Hag gave no indication that he would stand in Wirtz’s way, saying: “I’ll work with the players who are available on September 1.”

Liverpool are reported to have already made their first official bid for the 22-year-old, said to be in the region of €100 million (£83.9m) inclusive of add-ons.

Leverkusen value their No. 19 at closer to €150 million (£125.8m), though it is likely a compromise can be reached in negotiations.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein, speaking to NBC Sports on the final day of the season, described Liverpool as being in an “increasingly strong position, because he wants to join them, and they’re ready to pay significant finance.”

Wirtz has ‘turned down’ three clubs

According to German publication Bild, Wirtz has not only turned down overtures from Bayern Munich and Man City in the race for his signature, but also Real Madrid.

With Xabi Alonso leaving Leverkusen to take over as manager of Real Madrid there was obvious interest from the Bernabeu, but the Spanish champions gave “no incentive to tailor its star-studded lineup to Wirtz.”

There was no “guaranteed starting place” for the Germany international, which is clearly not the case at Liverpool, who will build their setup around him.

If Liverpool do agree a fee above that initial €100 million offer, Wirtz would become their biggest-ever signing, eclipsing the £85 million paid for Darwin Nunez in 2022.

An agreement closer to Leverkusen’s valuation would break the British transfer record, while the playmaker is set to become the most expensive German player ever.