Liverpool are interested in Bayer Leverkusen No. 10 Florian Wirtz ahead of the summer transfer window, but sources are split over their chances of signing him.

Wirtz emerged as a surprise target for the Reds on Wednesday afternoon, with the 22-year-old travelling to the UK earlier in the week for talks with club officials.

With Bayern Munich and Man City among the other sides interested it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will secure a signing which would break their club-record transfer fee.

But that there is ongoing interest from Anfield suggests optimism that a deal could be struck if the right conditions are met.

What Liverpool sources are saying

Following confirmation of Liverpool’s interest from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein early on Wednesday evening, the Merseyside press were briefed on the situation.

That included the Times‘ Paul Joyce, who reported that Liverpool “think Wirtz will remain in Germany” but “should that change, they would pitch for the player.”

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele provided a similar update, writing that “there remains an expectation that Wirtz will remain in Germany next season,” but Liverpool are “poised to pursue his signature should that not be the case.”

Interestingly though, Steele added that “the Premier League appeals to the attacking midfielder” having “softened his stance” on a potential move to Man City.

Liverpool’s belief that Wirtz will either stay at Leverkusen or join Bayern Munich is repeated by the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst, but the club are “ready to go head-to-head” with their rivals if a deal is possible.

What German sources say

Reports in Germany don’t necessarily agree with the claims coming out of Liverpool – though not with regards their interest, as it is widely acknowledged that the Premier League champions are in the running.

Instead there are contrasting reports over whether the attacking midfielder is set to join Bayern.

In fact, kicker‘s Stephan von Nocks is claimed to have reported that a move to the Allianz Arena is “not the most likely outcome.”

According to local newspaper Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger – considered a reliable source for Leverkusen – the Bundesliga club are “decidedly relaxed” and “quick decision is not expected” as they allow the “poker game” to develop.

There is no suggestion that Bayern are advanced in the running for Wirtz’s signature, and in fact it is explained that, if Leverkusen received multiple bids, they “would almost certainly accept the offer from England.”

That is information corroborated by ESPN, via sources from Germany.

Suddeutsche Zeitung‘s Philipp Selldorf has reported that premature claims that a deal had already been agreed with Bayern left the player’s father and agent, Hans Wirtz, “irritated and annoyed.”

It is explained that “the family would like to take their time before making a decision” with no resolution in sight as it stands.

How much would Wirtz cost?

Any club signing the Germany international this summer would be paying out a significant sum – and for Liverpool he would almost certainly be their biggest-ever signing.

Leverkusen have priced their attacking prodigy at €150 million (£126.5m), while Bayern are reported to have offered €100 million (£84.3m).

Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger‘s Patrick Scherer claims that Leverkusen “will not budge from that this summer – especially not in the case of a transfer within the Bundesliga to Bayern.”

It is explained that Liverpool and Man City are “more likely to be able to afford the requested transfer fee” than the Bundesliga champions.

The most Liverpool have ever paid for a player is £85 million, which brought Darwin Nunez‘s move from Benfica in 2022.