Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen are negotiating a deal for Florian Wirtz and it could reportedly include a player in exchange, in addition to a transfer fee.

The Reds will be hopeful of finalising a timely deal for Wirtz to make him their second signing of the summer and second addition from Leverkusen.

Jeremie Frimpong has completed his medical and will be announced next week, while formal talks are underway for his teammate to join him at Anfield next season.

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has offered regular updates on Liverpool’s chase of the 22-year-old and has since reported there is “discussion” over a deal that would include a player.

With the Bundesliga side in the market for a goalkeeper, centre-back and a Wirtz replacement this summer, it opens the door for the Reds to offer a player plus fee to get the deal done.

When taking Liverpool’s squad list and Leverkusen’s needs into account, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott or Tyler Morton could be considered for exchange.

Leverkusen were pushing to agree a deal for Morton on loan at the start of the season and he could pique their interest again, while Elliott was also previously linked to the German side.

They are all young, exciting talents who could thrive with a new challenge as Arne Slot has all but cast his judgement on who will feature heavily for him moving forward.

With Leverkusen placing a price tag close to £125 million on Wirtz, offering a player in exchange would lower the base figure Liverpool have to pay.

Personal terms are reportedly already agreed with Wirtz but adding a Liverpool player into the mix could delay any agreement as they too would need to be on board for it to be signed off.

Talks with Slot key to choosing Liverpool

When Slot was named as Jurgen Klopp‘s successor there were some fears that he would not have the same ability to entice certain players to join, but Wirtz is to prove otherwise.

As per German outlet kicker, the conversation between Wirtz and Slot “is said to have been a decisive factor” in his decision to choose Liverpool over Bayern Munich.

BILD also report that his direct talks with the Dutchman played a key role in persuading him that Anfield should be the next step in his blossoming career.

Not convinced by the pitch from Vincent Kompany, the club and Slot left the 22-year-old “impressed by Liverpool’s ambitious plans under Slot to build on this season’s Premier League title success,” as per the Times‘ Paul Joyce.

To be a fly on the wall for those conversations!