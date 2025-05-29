Florian Wirtz, expected to join Liverpool this summer, has retained his title as the German Players’ Player of the Season after shining again for Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz received 29.1 percent of the vote from players across Germany’s professional leagues, beating Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane (20%) and Michael Olise (17%).

It comes after also winning the prize during Leverkusen’s unbeaten title-winning campaign in 2023/24, becoming only the second player in history to win it back-to-back.

Robert Lewandowski was voted Players’ Player of the Season in four out of five seasons between 2016/17 and 2020/21.

With votes from players throughout Germany, Wirtz also received the most backing for inclusion in the Players’ Bundesliga Team of the Season.

An impressive 84.8 percent of voters included the 22-year-old in their selection, which is again more than second-highest Kane (77.5%).

? Florian Wirtz ist Spieler der Saison 2024/2025!

Zum zweiten Mal in Folge gewinnt Flo die Auszeichnung der VDV-Spielergewerkschaft als Bundesliga-Spieler der Saison. Herzlichen Glückwunsch! ?#Wirtz #Bayer04 #Werkself #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/xpmBhAuw3S — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) May 29, 2025

It is a marker of the esteem Wirtz is held in by his fellow professionals in Germany and serves as more encouragement as he prepares for an expected move to Liverpool.

Having already turned down overtures from Bayern in favour of a switch to Anfield, the attacking midfielder is now awaiting an agreement between Liverpool and Leverkusen.

With Leverkusen valuing their No. 10 at €150 million (£126.1m), which would comfortably break the British transfer record, it is understandable that negotiations are taking their time.

Reporting on Thursday, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claimed that Leverkusen are pushing to sign a Liverpool player in return.

There has been interest in both Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott in the past, while there is a sense that Caoimhin Kelleher could fit the billing as they push for a new goalkeeper.

While that could be considered a factor in any delay over Liverpool signing Wirtz, it is unlikely that any such agreement would be directly involved in talks for the Germany international.

Wirtz will join up with his national team on Friday ahead of their UEFA Nations League semi-final against the Portugal.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will be able to strike a deal before he links up with Germany or if matters will be slowed by his participation in a high-profile clash for his country.

But all signs remain pointed at Wirtz joining Arne Slot‘s squad in the near future – and he will do so as reigning Players’ Player of the Season.