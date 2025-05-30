Liverpool’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz continues with an “agreement getting closer” after a second bid of £109 million was tabled for the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker.

While transfer reports have understandably quietened down throughout the week, Wirtz is still expected to complete a transfer to Liverpool this summer.

The attacking midfielder reportedly turned down three other sides in favour of the Reds and reporters have offered a timely update on the current standing of any deal.

That includes news of an offer of £109 million (€130m) being tabled, as per the Athletic‘s David Ornstein, which is inclusive of add-ons.

It is Liverpool’s second bid after an opening offer of a deal in the region of £83.9 million.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce in the hours previous to Ornstein’s report stated talks were “continuing” with “sporting director Richard Hughes seeking to chip away at the £126 million valuation” placed on the 22-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano corroborated that line on X, adding the negotiations continue and an agreement is “getting closer,” with Liverpool expecting “it to be a matter of time.”

Considering the figures involved there is an obvious element of time that goes into talks and the Mail‘s Lewis Steele describes Liverpool as “confident” as “things are heading in the right direction.”

Plenty of positive noise from England then, and in Germany on Friday BILD report that the 22-year-old is expected to sign until 2030 with a bid of £100 million plus £10-£12 million in add-ons tabled – in line with Ornstein’s update.

• READ: Lijnders a shock candidate to join Guardiola at Man City

It is comfortably Liverpool’s biggest transfer fee and is set to eclipse the biggest sale in Bundesliga history, when Ousmane Dembele moved from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona in 2017 for €115 million (£96.6m).

It is a statement from the Reds just weeks on from being officially crowned Premier League champions and will be another feather in the cap of Hughes after banking £10 million for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool are moving swiftly to get their squad in order with Jeremie Frimpong’s move from Bayer Leverkusen anticipated to be announced on Friday.