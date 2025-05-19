Amid interest in Florian Wirtz from Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Man City have reportedly withdrawn their interest in the Bayer Leverkusen attacker.

Liverpool have received a boost in their potential pursuit of Wirtz, with Man City now “withdrawing their initial interest” in the 22-year-old, according to BBC Sport.

Senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel explained that the decision had been taken “owing to the soaring costs of any deal.”

He explained that the cost of Wirtz to Man City could reach £250 million including transfer fees and wages.

That would mean the German would earn over £400,000 per week across five years if the transfer fee were to be set at £125m.

Man City‘s absence leaves Bayern Munich and Liverpool as the frontrunners to sign the highly-rated Leverkusen forward.

It was previously reported by the media, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg in particular, that Bayern are favourites and “very optimistic about completing the transfer.”

However, German outlet Kicker now report that Bayern “are not as clearly in pole position as numerous reports would have us believe.”

On Monday, Plettenberg then said that Wirtz is Liverpool’s “desired target and they’re not willing to give up on him.”

While the story has developed quickly this week, Leverkusen’s sporting director, Simon Rolfes, said on Saturday that the 2024 German champions are “under no stress or time pressure” because Wirtz is under contract until 2027.

“That’s why this isn’t an issue that puts us under a lot of pressure,” he added.

Liverpool’s interest came to light when it was reported that Wirtz had met club officials in Blackpool, before also speaking to Man City.