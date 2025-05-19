Amid interest in Florian Wirtz from Liverpool and Bayern Munich, Man City have reportedly withdrawn their interest in the Bayer Leverkusen attacker.
Liverpool have received a boost in their potential pursuit of Wirtz, with Man City now “withdrawing their initial interest” in the 22-year-old, according to BBC Sport.
Senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel explained that the decision had been taken “owing to the soaring costs of any deal.”
He explained that the cost of Wirtz to Man City could reach £250 million including transfer fees and wages.
That would mean the German would earn over £400,000 per week across five years if the transfer fee were to be set at £125m.
Man City‘s absence leaves Bayern Munich and Liverpool as the frontrunners to sign the highly-rated Leverkusen forward.
It was previously reported by the media, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg in particular, that Bayern are favourites and “very optimistic about completing the transfer.”
However, German outlet Kicker now report that Bayern “are not as clearly in pole position as numerous reports would have us believe.”
On Monday, Plettenberg then said that Wirtz is Liverpool’s “desired target and they’re not willing to give up on him.”
While the story has developed quickly this week, Leverkusen’s sporting director, Simon Rolfes, said on Saturday that the 2024 German champions are “under no stress or time pressure” because Wirtz is under contract until 2027.
“That’s why this isn’t an issue that puts us under a lot of pressure,” he added.
Liverpool’s interest came to light when it was reported that Wirtz had met club officials in Blackpool, before also speaking to Man City.
Having only turned 22 at the beginning of May, Wirtz has already made 196 appearances for Leverkusen, scoring 57 goals and assisting a further 65.
He has averaged a goal or assist every 116.7 minutes throughout his entire senior club career, while this season he has scored 16 and assisted 15 in 44 appearances to average a goal involvement every 106.5 minutes.
After making his Germany debut as an 18-year-old in 2021, Wirtz has now become a first-choice starter and has six goals and seven assists for his country – one every 119.3 minutes – having earned 29 caps.
In some ways he is something of a throwback as a No. 10 – quick, nimble, press-resistant, creative and a regular goalscorer – but he offers considerably more than that.
Wirtz is exceptionally difficult to track between the lines, occupying vast spaces as he dominates the conversation around the middle and final thirds of the pitch, and though not typically relied upon defensively he is also willing to put in the hard yards off the ball.
