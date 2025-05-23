An update on the preferred destination of Florian Wirtz has been offered by a senior journalist and a Liverpool club legend has announced his retirement.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Liverpool are now considered favourites to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Wirtz, with the player reported to favour a move to Anfield.

Upon the news on Liverpool’s interest in Wirtz breaking, the 22-year-old was considered more likely to join Bayern Munich over either the Reds or Man City.

But with Man City since pulling out of the running, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein now reports that Liverpool are the leading contenders for a record-breaking deal.

Ornstein, widely regarded as the top source for transfer news, wrote on Friday evening that Wirtz is “believed to favour Liverpool” and Bayern think he “is on track for a move to Anfield.”

It is maintained that while Liverpool have been given a “huge boost” in their pursuit, “they would still need to agree a deal with Leverkusen, which is not a formality given the finances involved.”

Today’s Liverpool FC News

The voice of Anfield, George Sephton, who has been Liverpool’s stadium announcer for 54 years, will retire at the end of the season – matchday will never quite be the same again

Arne Slot has revealed that during pre-season he “wasn’t completely happy with every single minute how” Trent Alexander-Arnold was in training – don’t hold back, Arne

The head coach is “hoping that” Joe Gomez “can make some minutes” against Crystal Palace – he has been out injured since February and could leave this summer

Ex-Liverpool winger Stewart Downing has returned to the club in the role of global talent scout – he most recently served as assistant manager for Leeds U21s

More from This Is Anfield

Having just won the FA Cup, Crystal Palace will arrive at Anfield in a jubilant mood, adding to the joyous atmosphere among Liverpool supporters.

Going into the last game of the season, the actual football wasn’t at the forefront of Palace fan Robbie Scotcher’s mind.

What will the key battles be on Sunday? “Keeping the bar stocked and hoping the voice holds out until the final whistle!” What’s your prediction? “The greatest celebration of all time. I think it will be one big, loud, joyous party.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Curtis Jones and Alexander-Arnold have been named in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad. Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott will play for the under-21s

Yet more staff have been told they will lose their jobs at Man United‘s Carrington training ground. BBC Sport report the sports science, medical and scouting departments will all suffer

Ivan Toney has been recalled to the England squad despite playing his domestic football in Saudi Arabia

Brighton striker Joao Pedro will miss their match vs. Tottenham due to a “small issue” in training, said coach Fabian Hurzeler – it not the first time this has happened

Liverpool FC: On this day

Joe Gomez celebrates his 28th birthday on Friday – many happy returns to Liverpool’s longest-serving player!

Having arrived from Charlton in 2015, he became an integral part of Jurgen Klopp‘s first great team, forming a brilliant defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

Injuries have plagued his Liverpool career and he could exit Liverpool this summer after almost leaving for Newcastle last year.