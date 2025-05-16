Jeremie Frimpong’s transfer to Liverpool is in its “final stages” according to reports on Friday, while Mo Salah has spoken of his disappointment over the reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The deal for Jeremie Frimpong is moving at speed and Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on X, catchphrase and all, is that it is in its “final stages” as “every detail of personal terms” has almost been agreed with the player.

Liverpool have been in “direct contact” with Leverkusen since Monday over the details of paying the 24-year-old’s £30 million release clause, which will be a formality.

With the Bundesliga season coming to an end on Saturday, the expectation is it will not be long until the Reds’ first signing of the summer is all but confirmed.

It is somewhat of a surprise move for Liverpool but the club made their move six months ago, which correlates with a visit from his agent to Anfield.

Read more on Liverpool’s pursuit here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Salah admits he was disappointed with the boos directed at Trent Alexander-Arnold because “it’s not how we act as Liverpool fans” – he’s optimistic if he thinks that’ll change!

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is on the club’s radar and he is reportedly valued at up to £60 million, though we expect the Eagles will want a lot more! He’d be a great option for the Reds

Spanish outlet Marca say “It’s not a question of money, but rather of pride” for Liverpool when it comes to negotiating a fee with Real Madrid for Trent’s early exit

At least 21 players were spotted at the AXA Training Centre for training on Friday as they reunited following their trip to Dubai – LFC cameras are now allergic to a certain Scouser

More from This Is Anfield

Florian Wirtz has emerged as a surprise transfer target this summer and while a deal appears incredibly unlikely, Jack Lusby has explained why it would be a game-changer for the club:

“It is not often that a player of Wirtz’s calibre comes onto the market, and it is even rarer that Liverpool can attack the situation from a position of such strength having won the Premier League by a wide margin. That is why he could be seen as another of those transformational signings; a game-changer who could arrive at the optimum time as Slot finally shapes the squad in his own image. While it may be a difficult deal for Liverpool to pull off – and certainly it seems likely that Bayern or Real will put together a more attractive pitch for the player in question – it is clearly one they see as worth exploring.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler is not perturbed by Liverpool’s squad travelling to Dubai during the week saying, “They deserve it.” Fair play!

A horror injury to ex-Red Taiwo Awoniyi that placed him in an induced coma has prompted fresh criticism of delayed offside flags – if it is obviously offside, put the flag up! (PA)

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Bournemouth for Dean Huijsen‘s deal, with a five-year deal expected for the Liverpool target – a shame to miss out on the 20-year-old (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

There is only one moment we could possibly look back on, and that is Alisson turning into an elite striker in a matter of seconds at West Brom in 2021.

A stoppage-time winner to become the first goalkeeper to ever score for the club, it was written in the stars and a moment none of us will ever forget at a time when football was sucked of its life force.

You can still hear the shouts and surprised cries of his teammates and the Liverpool staff in an otherwise empty Hawthorns.

Alisson recently described the moment with the Players’ Tribune, saying: “It was almost more special that we were still playing in the empty stadiums, without the roar of the fans.

“Because the only thing that I could feel was the love of my teammates, who had gotten me through the hardest time of my life. Our whole bench, the staff, and the kitmen were all cheering so loud that it felt like we were back in front of the Kop again.”