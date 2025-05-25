Trent Alexander-Arnold has addressed Liverpool fans’ boos in an emotional interview after his last game for the club, hoping things can change in the future.

Alexander-Arnold came off the bench at half-time in the Reds’ final game of their title-winning campaign, in a controversial decision from Arne Slot.

The departing right-back was given a more positive reception than he did in his previous outing against Arsenal, when he was heavily booed by thousands inside Anfield.

It clearly affected the 26-year-old ahead of his summer move to Real Madrid, and in an interview with Sky Sports after the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace he said he hopes fans “will be able to recognise” his commitment in the future.

“I didn’t know what to expect stepping out at Anfield today after what had happened a few weeks ago, but I wanted to play for the club one more time,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“I said that to the manager and he trusted me to go in at half-time.

“To get the reception I got means more than anything to me. I’ve played hundreds of games for the club, but I’ve never felt so loved and so cared for than today.

“From the bottom of my heart I hope that one day the fans, the supporters of this club, will be able to recognise the hard work and everything that I’ve done for the team.

“There wasn’t a day, there wasn’t a minute, there wasn’t a second that I didn’t think about the team. From six years old to 26 now, 20 years is a very, very long time but I’ve loved every minute of it.

“The ups and the downs, coming through the academy, making it to the first team, then being part of the first team properly, it’s been an honour and a privilege for me to be a part of this club.”

Though his free transfer to Real Madrid is yet to be confirmed – with the Spanish club hoping to sign him early in time for the Club World Cup – Alexander-Arnold of course knows he will be leaving.

Asked by Daniel Sturridge if the occasion had sunk in yet, he replied: “No, because it’s all I’ve ever known.

“Sometimes you catch yourself wondering yeah you’ll be back next season, then you realise that’s not the case because it’s changed.

“But I’ll remember these moments for the rest of my life. Especially a day like today.

“It goes down as the best day of my life, a very, very special day and a very special achievement for the team and for the club.”