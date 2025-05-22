Giorgi Mamardashvili insists he will not be leaving Liverpool on loan this summer, whether Arne Slot plans for him to take over as No. 1 goalkeeper or not.

Mamardashvili will officially complete his £29 million from Valencia to Liverpool this summer, in a deal agreed as part of Slot’s first transfer window.

The head coach is yet to speak with the Georgia international, and with Alisson still in world-class form it has left doubts over the club’s plans.

But speaking to Geo Team ahead of his switch to Merseyside, Mamardashvili revealed what those within Liverpool’s recruitment team told him before he signed.

“They are looking at me as the Liverpool goalkeeper for the next 10 years,” he said.

There has been speculation over whether the 24-year-old could join another club on loan this summer given the pathway to the No. 1 spot is currently blocked.

But with Caoimhin Kelleher expected to depart on a permanent basis, Mamardashvili has insisted he has no intention to move elsewhere.

That is even if he finds himself behind Alisson in the pecking order, with the Georgia international taking a mature approach to the likely situation at Liverpool.

“My next step will be the same as it was in Valencia. I will go and prove myself and do what I can,” Mamardashvili continued.

“The main thing is patience, training and hard work, and everything else will come by itself.

“I think it will be good, training with [Alisson] will help me grow too and I will gain a lot of experience with him.”

With no contact with Slot or any of his future teammates yet, it could be a daunting prospect for Mamardashvili when he does arrive at the AXA Training Centre in the summer.

But he will not being going in completely cold, with club officials in regular contact throughout his season at Valencia along with head of goalkeeping Fabian Otte.

“Yes, they have even visited several times. We spoke to Liverpool and they give you a lot of attention,” the goalkeeper explained.

Mamardashvili bid farewell to Valencia supporters after their last home game of the season against Athletic Club last weekend – a 1-0 loss – and his final outing will come away to Real Betis on Friday night.