Stefan Bajcetic has suffered relegation with loan club Las Palmas, with future teammate Giorgi Mamardashvili inadvertently delivering the killing blow.

Bajcetic will hope to feature in the final two games of his spell at Las Palmas, though an injury picked up in their 1-0 loss at Sevilla on Tuesday will cast doubt over his involvement.

Either way, his temporary club know these will be their last fixtures in LaLiga for at least a season, having seen their relegation confirmed on Wednesday night.

Las Palmas needed Alaves to lose to Valencia to hold onto any hope of avoiding the drop – but that tie resulted in a 1-0 victory which means they can no longer finish above 18th.

Incoming Liverpool goalkeeper Mamardashvili made his 32nd start of the season for Valencia in that clash and it was the Georgian who gave away the penalty for Alaves’ winner.

There was controversy around referee Gil Manzano’s decision and Mamardashvili was otherwise outstanding as he made five saves per FotMob, but he was unable to keep out Jordan’s spot-kick.

His bright display will of course be no consolation to Las Palmas, who will host Leganes on Sunday and visit Espanyol a week later knowing their fate is sealed.

Bajcetic was not expected to stay at the club beyond his half-season loan – the midfielder is instead set to be given a chance by Arne Slot in pre-season – but there is now no chance of a deal being extended.

Valencia’s loss to Alaves also clouds their own chances of European qualification this season, having fought back from the brink of relegation themselves.

The highest Carlos Corberan’s side can now finish is eight, which would ensure passage to the Europa Conference League qualifiers, but there are four other clubs vying for that spot and they are all above them in the table.

Mamardashvili is set to link up with Liverpool for pre-season along with Bajcetic in July, with the expectation being that he arrives as backup to Alisson from next season.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in line for a transfer with a year left on his contract as of this summer and both Bournemouth and Leeds among the sides interested.

It remains to be seen if Bajcetic will figure in Slot’s long-term plans but he has received positive reviews for his form at Las Palmas, for whom he has started 12 of his 14 games since joining in January.